The Internet Accountability Project Takes The Fight to Big Tech.

Today, two top former Senate GOP aides launched the Internet Accountability Project, an organization dedicated to leading the fight for Internet freedom and holding Big Tech accountable for biased moderation, censorship and restrictions on political expression.

Mike Davis, a former counsel for the Senate Judiciary Committee, White House aide, and litigator, is leading the Internet Accountability Project. Rachel Bovard, a former top U.S. Senate and House aide, serves as the project’s senior advisor.

“For far too long, Big Tech companies like Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Twitter have gotten away with profiting from human-sex trafficking, revenge-porn, the opioid epidemic and drug addiction, terrorism, and other forms of human misery, along with engaging in egregious business practices like snooping, spying, political bias against conservatives, employee abuses, and anticompetitive conduct,” Davis said.

“Enough is enough. It’s time to re-boot Big Tech, upgrade and reformat the sweetheart laws that protect them, and enforce the antitrust, consumer- and employee-protection, and similar laws already on the books,” he added. “We are pleased that 50 state attorneys general, along with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, have taken the bold and courageous steps of investigating Big Tech’s ‘bad acts,” and we will support other government officials in their efforts to investigate and hold Big Tech accountable.”

Davis was previously Chief Counsel for Nominations to Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary during the 115th Congress. There, he led the team of lawyers and other professionals that advised Chairman Grassley on 30 hearings and floor votes for 278 nominees, including the confirmations of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and President Trump’s circuit judge appointees.

“It is critical to protect innovation and ingenuity in the tech space, but to do so mindfully. Big Tech should not be allowed to become the arbiters of communication in America without input from citizens and policy makers,” said Rachel Bovard, who has served in various roles in the House and Senate, including as legislative director for Senator Rand Paul.

“It is important for those on the Right to begin discussing whether our public policy has kept pace with Big Tech, who now owns our data, much of our privacy, and in many cases, is pulling the levers of our political communication. IAP is here to help facilitate that conversation.”

The Internet Accountability Project is partnering with a number of conservative organizations in this fight, including the Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI), Publius Lex (led by Harmeet Dhillon), and this publication. Human Events is proud to be partnering with IAP in this crucial fight.