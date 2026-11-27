Somewhere along the way, America confused having health insurance with having healthcare. Politicians measure the success of our healthcare system by the number of people carrying insurance cards, yet rarely address whether those individuals can actually receive timely, affordable, quality medical care. There is a fundamental difference between the two, and Americans are paying an increasingly exorbitant price for failing to recognize it.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the average annual premium for employer-sponsored family health insurance reached $26,993 in 2025. That figure doesn't include the additional deductibles, copayments and coinsurance families may incur when they actually use their insurance.

For that kind of money, you would think Americans would have immediate access to some of the finest medical care in the world. Instead, many are waiting weeks or months for appointments, spending mere minutes with their healthcare providers and fighting insurance companies to pay for treatments their own doctors recommend.

Having spent years operating businesses in the healthcare industry, I've witnessed firsthand how insurance companies have increasingly dictated the delivery of medicine. The relationship between the patient and the healthcare provider has become secondary to the relationship between the provider and the insurance company.

A physician determines that a patient needs an MRI, a particular medication or a diagnostic procedure. Unfortunately, that physician's professional judgment is often insufficient. Someone working on behalf of an insurance company may determine whether that treatment qualifies for coverage, regardless of what the treating physician recommends.

When coverage is denied, the medical office must navigate an administrative maze of telephone calls, documentation, prior authorizations, appeals and peer-to-peer reviews. All of this consumes valuable resources that could otherwise be devoted to patient care.

According to the American Medical Association, physicians and their staff spend approximately 13 hours each week addressing prior authorization requirements, processing roughly 40 requests per physician. Meanwhile, a KFF analysis found that insurers participating in the federal Obamacare marketplace ultimately denied approximately 19 percent of in-network claims in 2024.

What exactly are Americans purchasing when they pay their premiums?

Since the implementation of the Affordable Care Act, much of Washington's attention has focused on expanding insurance coverage while giving comparatively little attention to the financial viability of independent medical practices.

The economics of operating a small medical office have become increasingly difficult. Employee salaries, rent, malpractice insurance, medical supplies, technology and regulatory compliance costs have risen, while reimbursement has frequently failed to keep pace. According to the AMA, inflation-adjusted Medicare physician reimbursement declined 33 percent between 2001 and 2025, a deterioration that began before Obamacare and continued throughout its implementation.

Imagine operating any other business under those conditions. Your expenses increase annually, yet a third party largely determines what you can charge for your services.

The inevitable response is volume.

Medical practices must squeeze more patients into their schedules simply to remain financially viable. An appointment that affords a patient seven minutes of meaningful interaction with a healthcare professional is hardly commensurate with what Americans are paying for coverage. Yet blaming the provider ignores the economic realities that have helped create this environment.

Then there is the issue of access. A 2025 AMN Healthcare survey found that the average wait for a physician appointment across 15 major metropolitan areas had reached 31 days. For gastroenterologists, it was 40 days.

Illness rarely operates according to an insurance company's timetable.

We must also acknowledge that healthcare costs do not disappear simply because someone cannot afford to pay. Uncompensated care must be absorbed somewhere within the system, whether through taxpayers, healthcare institutions or higher commercial reimbursement rates. While this is not the sole driver of rising insurance premiums, someone ultimately bears that financial burden.

Perhaps it is time to reconsider what health insurance was intended to accomplish.

We don't purchase automobile insurance to cover oil changes, windshield wipers or routine maintenance. We purchase it to protect ourselves against significant and potentially catastrophic financial losses. Yet we have increasingly structured healthcare around third-party payment for even relatively routine medical services.

It's hardly surprising that some Americans are exploring concierge medicine, direct primary care and cash-pay alternatives. For certain patients, paying directly for routine medical care while maintaining insurance against major medical expenses may offer greater value, provided adequate coverage remains available and affordable.

This approach will not work for everyone, particularly those with complex chronic conditions, but its appeal should prompt Washington to examine why patients are willing to pay separately for services they thought their insurance already provided.

Rather than exclusively arguing over insurance subsidies, Congress should examine reimbursement structures, administrative waste, price transparency, competition and the barriers preventing independent practices from delivering affordable care.

Expanding insurance coverage may be a worthwhile objective, but expanding coverage without addressing the cost and availability of medical services treats the symptom rather than the disease.

Americans should not have to choose between affordable insurance and accessible healthcare. Nor should medical professionals be forced to choose between spending adequate time with their patients and keeping their doors open.

The success of our healthcare system should not be measured by how many Americans possess an insurance card, but by how many can actually receive quality medical care when they need it.

There is a difference between being insured and being cared for. It's about time Washington understood it.