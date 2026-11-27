The Trump administration imposed sanctions Monday on more than two dozen companies and individuals tied to Iran’s shadow banking network, targeting the financial intermediaries that the US says moved billions of dollars across borders and kept foreign currency flowing to Tehran despite sanctions. The Treasury Department announced the designations under Operation Economic Outcast.

“Iran’s economy is underwater, and its leaders are panicking,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. “Iran’s shadow banking system is the last financial lifeline of a bankrupt regime.”

Treasury said the Central Bank of Iran oversees a network of exchange houses and bank affiliates that use front companies to make and receive payments overseas for Iranian clients. The new sanctions reach from Iran to Dubai, Turkey, and Hong Kong, and include two Iranian exchange houses and an affiliate of Iran’s Bank Sarmayeh that handled transactions for petrochemical companies.

One Dubai firm, Recaz Star General Trading, sent and received hundreds of payments totaling more than $170 million involving people associated with Iran’s Sadaf Exchange, according to Treasury. Another Dubai firm, OGA Global General Trading, handled millions of dollars in payments for the National Iranian Tanker Company, which operates the country’s state-owned tanker fleet.

Treasury also sanctioned Dubai-based H N B Trading under a counterterrorism authority. Officials said the company helped pay to charter the tanker Serene I for a firm linked to Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff and a shipping company already under US sanctions.

The designations also cover the Iran Center for Exchange of Currency and Gold, which connects exporters earning foreign currency with importers who need it to buy goods. Treasury says the center supports tens of billions of dollars in trade annually and issues bonds that Iran’s central bank uses to facilitate trade in Russian rubles and Chinese yuan.

The sanctions block property of the designated parties that is in the United States or under the control of US persons and generally bar US persons from transacting with them. Bessent launched Operation Economic Outcast in August to target networks the US says Iran uses to smuggle oil, evade sanctions, and fund terrorism.

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