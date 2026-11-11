AURON MACINTYRE to JACK POSOBIEC: 'A nation has to be cohesive'

Auron MacIntyre joined Jack Posobiec on Wednesday’s edition of Human Events Daily to talk about how migration could affect the defense of nations around the globe, and how veterans fight for their nation.

Posobiec said, “we're talking this idea about what is it that the veterans of the past fought for? What was it that, you know, was it this idea of a propositional economic zone, or was it a home, or was it a nation, a group of people?” He drew parallels to the massive march taking place in Poland as it marks its Independence Day, with mass immigration being an underpinning issue.

“Poland has remained a homogeneous nation and stayed true to their culture and their heritage and their bonds of their nation because they only received independence and true freedom from the communists about 30 years ago. That's why you're seeing such a backlash from Poland. Because they aren't taking any of it. They just got their country back, and they will be damned if someone in Brussels is going to tell them otherwise. That's why you're seeing this massive outpouring today,” Posobiec continued.

“This is what a nation looks like, isn't it?” He asked.

“Absolutely, and it's so important when it's linked with the military,” MacIntyre replied. He used England as an example, saying that “The UK is talking about how it's probably going to go to war with Russia at some point, which seems insane.”

He said that people have talked about how it's going to be difficult to get young men to fight for England in a war because “you've imported a bunch of foreigners who don't actually care about the country, are not going to fight on its behalf. None of these people from Pakistan or India are going to sign up to go fight on behalf of the United Kingdom.”

“But also, the native men of England are demoralized because ultimately they see their country being handed over to foreigners, and so the patriotism is an all-time low. The willingness to fight and die for their homeland when they're told it's not their homeland plummets.”

He said this was a cautionary tale for the United States, saying that “America's armed forces are increasingly kind of a hereditary warrior caste” that’s decreasing. “You don't have the big service of the entire nation like you had in World War II or Vietnam due to the draft. Everything is voluntary, and therefore very few people are joining the military.”

“And so, if you have the scenario where that's shrinking, and also you have an influx of foreigners coming in, you're going to decrease the desire to have people serve, to become veterans, to stand up for their country because they don't feel like they own it.”

Posobiec spoke on Poland marking its independence on Wednesday, which is also Veterans Day in the US. “It had been wiped off the map for 123 years. Then they get independence back,” just to get invaded by the Soviets and Nazis. He said the Polish people “only had just a little bit of taste of actual self-governance and actual freedom, and they do not want to let go because they all have within living memory that feeling of what it's like to be occupied and totally dispossessed.”

"It is an incredible example for us to look to and say this is what a nation looks like. This is what loving your home looks like. This is what loving your people looks like. It is not hate. It is not anger. It is not racism. It is quite literally the most basic and natural feeling on planet Earth,” he added.

“Absolutely, a nation has to be cohesive,” said MacIntyre. “It has to have that brotherhood. That's why people fight for each other at the end of the day. A nation is an extended family in which people understand that their sacrifice will live on through their children and their grandchildren, their way of life, their faith, their beliefs, their folkways, their traditions, their history, their heritage.”