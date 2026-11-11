Three Iran-backed men charged with plot to attack UK military base

Three alleged Iranian-backed operatives have been charged in a terrorism conspiracy involving nearly 20 attacks and attempted attacks across Europe and the United States, including a plot targeting a British air base housing American troops. The allegations include a September operation against Royal Air Force Fairford in the United Kingdom as well as an attempted bombing plot targeting a Manhattan synagogue.

An eight-count superseding indictment unsealed Tuesday by the Department of Justice names Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, 32, a dual Iranian-Iraqi citizen; Mohsen Mohajeri, 48, an Iranian citizen; and Mohammad Ali al-Hassani, 35, an Iraqi citizen. Prosecutors allege the defendants operated on behalf of an Iran-aligned network that included the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Kata’ib Hizballah, both US-designated foreign terrorist organizations.

“Anyone who plans a terrorist plot on a military base housing American servicemembers will be prosecuted by the United States government,” Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

The indictment provides new details about the alleged organizers behind the Fairford incident. British authorities arrested five men after suspicious vehicles were spotted near the installation in September. Approximately 85 households were evacuated, and Trump said the suspects intended to “do big damage.”

According to prosecutors, al-Saadi continued attempting to coordinate terrorist activity after his arrest, using calls from federal custody in New York to relay coded messages through family members in Iraq.

“As alleged, these defendants helped orchestrate a campaign of terror on behalf of terrorist organizations affiliated with Iran that targeted Jewish communities in Europe and the United States, and the British military base, RAF Fairford, housing American service members,” said US Attorney Jamie McDonald.

The Fairford plot allegedly involved surveillance of the base, purchases of vans and fuel, and efforts to disguise the vehicles as commercial delivery vans.

Prosecutors say al-Hassani paid an associate to scout the base’s perimeter on August 22 and subsequently received videos of the surrounding area. In September, he allegedly paid individuals to acquire vans, barrels of fuel and metallic objects that could serve as shrapnel, and to research chemical purchases.

The vehicles were fitted with custom decals intended to make them appear to belong to a fuel delivery company and a swimming pool supply business.

On September 26, al-Hassani allegedly directed three vans toward the base while communicating frequently with their drivers. At least two encountered a security roadblock that prevented them from following their intended route. British authorities recovered three white vans bearing fuel delivery business logos and arrested their occupants early the following morning.

Al-Hassani and Mohajeri were in Iran during the plot, according to the Justice Department.

Al-Saadi was arrested and faced terrorism charges in May. That case included allegations that he communicated with an undercover officer about potential attacks in New York City, Los Angeles and Arizona.

Al-Saadi also targeted Ivanka Trump in retaliation for the killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani. Those allegations were reported separately from the newly announced charges.

The superseding indictment outlines an alleged campaign of attacks carried out under the name Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya, or HAYI. Prosecutors describe the group as a front for Kata’ib Hizballah and other terrorist organizations.

HAYI claimed responsibility for 18 attacks across Europe in spring 2026, including seven in the United Kingdom. The attacks involved arson, explosives and a near-fatal stabbing of two Jewish men in London, one of whom was a dual US-British citizen.

Investigators allegedly obtained recordings showing the defendants planning attacks and directing perpetrators remotely.

In an April 6 recording, al-Hassani and Mohajeri allegedly discussed operations while viewing a map of London on a computer. Al-Hassani said, “we need to get focused on London.” Hayi subsequently claimed responsibility for six attacks in and around the city beginning approximately one week later.

Prosecutors say the three defendants also participated in an April 17 video call during which an attacker received instructions in real time. The following day, al-Hassani allegedly directed another individual during an attack on a London synagogue, telling the person to “light it up like a Christmas tree.”

Al-Saadi was arrested abroad around May 1 and transferred to US custody. Prosecutors allege he later used family calls to ask about the network’s “work,” a term authorities say he used for terrorist activity.

During a September 24 call, two days before the vans were dispatched toward Fairford, al-Saadi allegedly asked about al-Hassani and instructed relatives to “give him [al-Hassani] money so we can do it.”