Rotherham ‘grooming gang’ rapists on the run, flee Britain for Pakistan after skipping bail

A manhunt is underway for two members of a Rotherham grooming gang who are still at large after being found guilty of raping a schoolgirl. One of them is believed to have fled to Pakistan. The two convicts on the run are Mudasar Hussain and Kamir Khan.

Hussain, a 37-year-old from Rotherham in Yorkshire, was convicted in his absence on 12 counts of rape. The victim was 14 years old when the crime took place.

Khan, also 37 and from Rotherham, was convicted in his absence on two counts of rape. A third man, Mudasar's 42-year-old brother Ghazanfar Hussain, also of Rotherham, has been convicted of raping the same girl.

Investigators have followed many leads in their search for Hussain and Khan. They are now asking anyone with information that might help to come forward.

Mudasar had been on conditional bail before his trial, and one of the conditions was that he hand his passport to the NCA. Authorities think he may still be in the UK, but there is increasing concern that he has left the country illegally.

Khan had been given unconditional bail by the court before his trial. He is known to have flown to Qatar on September 22 and is believed to have gone on to Pakistan soon after.

Philip Marshall, who leads Operation Stovewood, said: "The victim has shown tremendous courage in reporting the predatory grooming, exploitation and sustained sexual abuse these men subjected her to as a child.

"Reliving sexual abuse can be distressing; however, the victim's account, supported by our corroborating evidence, has led to her three abusers being convicted.

"I would like to recognise the continued bravery of the victim, who has already endured so much and who continues to be supported by specially trained officers.

"Our focus remains on securing justice for the victim and ensuring that Khan and Hussain are held fully accountable for their actions."

Authorities said they found signs that the victim, who is now in her 30s, was likely abused as a child, which led to the three convictions.