Nayib Bukele touts destruction of Haitian gang leader's home by task force

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele announced on X that his troops have "destroyed the house of Lanmò San Jou and the 400 Mawozo gang’s headquarters. Most of them ran away," he said, "without even trying to fight. What cowards!"

The home was attacked and destroyed by the Haitian National Police's drone task force on Sunday at 2:30 am, The Miami Herald reports, "killing several gunmen inside." The police were backed up by Bukele's force as well as by private security contractors.

This force, made up of Haitian National Police, Bukele's team, and support from Vectus Global, a private security firm, has also taken aim at other warlords. The Port-au-Prince home of the Boston gang's Mathian Saintil was blown up via a drone strike last week and he died from injuries sustained during the blast.

Bukele has deployed 2,000 men to recover four aviation technicians who were kidnapped by Haitian gangs while on a humanitarian mission in the nation. They were captured by gangs in Croix-des-Bouquets, where 400 Mawozo is active. In response to Bukele's action, 400 Mawozo gang leader Wilson Joseph, known as Lanmó San Jou, asked the UN to intervene. However, he is also under sanction by the UN Security Council.

It was Wilson's home that was destroyed and he is not believed to have been in the home, though at least 20 of his men were there. It may have been a home he had taken by force as opposed to a home that was rightfully his.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that elections are scheduled in Haiti but that there are "security challenges" to that. "The gangs still control large portions of Port-au-Prince," he said, noting that Canadians "deserve a lot of credit, they've really stepped up. They've been a big catalyst in the work that's been done.

"Obviously, the United States has been very involved with them," Rubio continued, "as well in this UN mission. I think the gang suppression force is starting to gain momentum. It's up to 2,000, with another three or 4,000 been pledged.

"So you're starting to see momentum in the training as well, the police force in Haiti, and improving their professionalism. But you know, it's a difficult challenge.

"And I would say if the gang suppression force effort doesn't work, then we're out of ideas. So we have to make it work. There really is no other option. There's no Plan B here anymore. So the effort, the Kenyan-led effort, sort of just wasn't doing enough. This new process is what replaced it, and it has to work because if it doesn't, I don't know what other alternative there is at this point."