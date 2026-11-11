Egypt lists 35 Europe-based Islamic groups on terror list

Egypt has placed 35 Europe-linked Islamic organizations and 36 individuals on its terrorist lists for five years, including several prominent Muslim organizations operating across the continent.

According to a report by Egypt Today, the decision was issued by the Second Criminal Circuit of the Cairo Criminal Court. The court ordered the decision to be published, triggering legal consequences for the groups under Egyptian law.

Among the organizations named are the Council of European Muslims and its branches, Muslims of France, the Muslim Association of Britain, and the Swiss Muslim League. It also includes Islamic groups in other European countries, including Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Poland, and more.

Several religious, educational, and research institutions were also included, such as the European Council for Fatwa and Research and the European Council of Imams.

The Council of European Muslims’ inclusion on the list is notable, as it is a prominent European organization. The group, previously known as the Federation of Islamic Organizations in Europe, was founded in 1989 and describes itself as a representative body for Muslim communities throughout Europe.

The organization has previously rejected allegations linking it to extremist activity and criticized a French government report published in May 2025 that examined the Muslim Brotherhood’s influence in Europe. The report identified the Council of European Muslims as an umbrella structure for the Muslim Brotherhood in Europe. It also described the organization as seeking to establish itself as a representative voice on Islam before European institutions.

Under Egypt’s counterterrorism laws, organizations placed on the list face a number of legal restrictions. These include prohibitions on their activities, the closure of premises designated for their operations, and restrictions on holding meetings. The listings are in effect for five years under the court’s decision.