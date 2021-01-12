The Squad (and Tina Too!) Come in Peace Through Twitter

Following the removal of President Donald Trump from Twitter and other social media sites, conservatives and their posts are being scrubbed en masse from the same platforms, for content as simple as expressed belief that the 2020 election was influenced by voter fraud.

Twitter has admitted to removing over 70,000 accounts of individuals who supposedly promoted the unsavory QAnon conspiracy theory. Facebook has promised to remove posts with the phrase “stop the steal.”

Meanwhile, Democrat members of congress are free to echo accusations of an organized conspiracy to overthrow the American government. Many characterize all Republicans as “complicit” in the events of January 6, in a chorus of calls for citizens to be held “accountable.”

“It’s far too late for Republicans to share their regrets anonymously after four years of being complicit,” Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar wrote. “We don’t need regret — we need justice.”

“It’s not possible to unite with people who want to overthrow our government,” Omar wrote in another tweet. “No unity without accountability. Pass it on.”

As with their Big Tech allies, the vitriol from Democratic lawmakers is not directed only toward the individuals who breached the Capitol on Wednesday, but also toward individuals with whom they may share overlapping beliefs about election fraud.

AOC:

“One of your first votes in Congress was to amplify a known lie about our nation’s free elections that incited a riot that killed a Capitol Police officer,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez tweeted in response to a message in support of law enforcement from fellow New York Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R)

“There’s no crawling back from that with a hashtag. You brought shame to our delegation and the district you represent,”

Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts accused any and all citizens who disagree with her on the matter of a second impeachment of Trump of enabling white supremacy, and of “welcoming further violence.”

“Anyone challenging calls for immediate impeachment and removal is choosing to uphold white supremacy and welcoming further violence,” she wrote. “With every passing day, he grows more emboldened. Congress must act now.:”

Sen. Tina Smith (MN-D) issued her own list of directives in order for Republicans to facilitate “healing,” including to “Say out loud that America had a free and fair election in November.”