I've discovered a remarkably simple way to be right almost all the time. And before anyone accuses me of being a narcissist, let me explain.

It's a little trick I've developed over the years, and it requires just three words.

I don't know.

That's it. Three words that can preserve your credibility, prevent you from embarrassing yourself, and quite possibly make you the most intellectually honest person in the room.

When someone asks me a question about something I understand, I'm more than happy to engage. In fact, I'll enthusiastically explain my position, the reasoning behind it, and the experience that led me to that conclusion. But when someone asks me about something outside my area of knowledge, I have absolutely no problem admitting that I don't know the answer.

Imagine that.

I've been in business for more than 30 years. I'm a former police officer, a private pilot, and I hold three business degrees, including a doctorate. I've worked on or managed more than 50 political campaigns, and I'm currently studying law. I've spent decades navigating business regulations, government institutions, elections, and the legal system.

Does that make me an expert on everything? Of course not.

But it does provide a foundation of experience from which I can evaluate certain issues with a reasonable degree of confidence.

And here's something else I've learned: The more you actually know about a subject, the more you recognize how much there is that you don't know.

Unfortunately, that concept seems to have escaped a growing number of Americans.

Today, all you need is a keyboard, an internet connection, and a strong emotional attachment to your political opinions, and suddenly you're a Rhodes Scholar.

Never studied economics? No problem. You watched a three-minute video explaining inflation.

Don't understand constitutional law? Relax. Somebody posted a meme about the First Amendment.

Never managed a business, balanced a budget, or dealt with government regulations? Congratulations. You're now qualified to explain exactly how the federal government should operate.

And with artificial intelligence entering the equation, the phenomenon has reached an entirely new level.

People can now ask an AI platform a question, receive a sophisticated-sounding response, and immediately present themselves as authorities on subjects they barely understood five minutes earlier.

But here's the problem: Access to intelligence isn't the same thing as possessing it.

AI can organize information, explain complex concepts, and assist with research. What it cannot automatically provide is the judgment, experience, or intellectual discipline required to evaluate that information correctly.

A person with a flawed understanding of a subject doesn't necessarily become more knowledgeable simply because technology can produce an articulate answer on demand.

Sometimes, they just become confidently wrong with better grammar.

And that brings me to something I've been thinking about for quite some time: the political thought-process mold.

How do intelligent, educated, otherwise reasonable people develop such dramatically different interpretations of the same political information?

I know a Democratic political operative who is educated, personable, and by virtually every measure a decent individual. Yet when we discuss politics, something fascinating happens.

I want to talk about taxes, regulations, government spending, law and order, and the fundamental responsibilities of government.

He wants to talk about Donald Trump.

Not necessarily a particular policy or legislative proposal, but the larger-than-life caricature that has come to dominate so much of our political conversation.

And suddenly, we're no longer discussing how a country should be governed. We're discussing how someone feels about a particular politician.

That's the thought-process mold at work.

People develop a framework through which they interpret information. That framework is influenced by education, upbringing, personal experiences, social circles, and increasingly, the media they consume.

Once that framework becomes emotionally entrenched, information is often evaluated according to whether it reinforces an existing belief rather than whether it is accurate.

Facts that support the narrative are welcomed. Facts that challenge it are dismissed. And when the argument becomes uncomfortable, the conversation shifts to something emotionally familiar.

It's a fascinating phenomenon, but it's also a serious problem for a country attempting to govern itself.

I have always maintained that social issues can absolutely swing an electorate, but they don't necessarily run the business of a country.

Taxes do. Regulations do. Fiscal policy, national security, energy production, constitutional protections, and the administration of justice all have enormous consequences for the daily lives of Americans.

These are the fundamentals.

Yet how often do we hear thoughtful conversations about the long-term implications of federal spending compared with arguments over the latest political insult?

How often do people examine the actual language of legislation before deciding whether they support it?

And how many Americans have formed passionate opinions about policies they couldn't accurately explain if their lives depended on it?

This isn't exclusively a problem on the left or the right. Intellectual arrogance doesn't require a party registration.

But it becomes particularly destructive when people substitute emotional certainty for actual understanding.

There is nothing wrong with having strong political convictions. I certainly have mine. But conviction should be the product of reasoning, evidence, and a willingness to challenge your own assumptions.

It shouldn't be a substitute for those things.

We live in an era when information has never been more accessible, yet the ability to distinguish information from knowledge seems increasingly elusive.

And perhaps that's the greatest irony of all.

The average American has access to more information in a smartphone than entire generations could have imagined. Yet having the world's knowledge at your fingertips doesn't mean you've acquired the wisdom to interpret it.

Knowledge requires effort. Understanding requires context. And credibility requires the humility to recognize the difference.

I don't expect everyone to have three business degrees, decades of professional experience, or a background in politics. Nor should they need those things to participate in the political process.

But I do expect people who engage in serious discussions about the future of this country to recognize that an opinion isn't automatically a fact, confidence isn't proof of competence, and being the loudest person in the room doesn't make you the smartest.

Sometimes, the most intelligent contribution a person can make to a conversation is simply acknowledging the limits of their own understanding.

Three little words.

I don't know.

And until more Americans become comfortable saying them, we're going to keep confusing political passion with political knowledge.

The country deserves better than that.