POSOBIEC: America must 'get the balance of trade correct with China,' or else 'the next century could be lost'

In Friday’s edition of Human Events Daily, host Jack Posobiec announced that his upcoming trip to China with President Trump’s upcoming trip, and spoke on how the US doesn’t “get the balance of trade correct with China to support the American people first, then the next century could very well be lost.”

Posobiec announced that he will be “accompanying the president’s team as the new media seat on the delegation” going to Shenzhen, China for the APEC meeting, where Trump will be meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He said his decision to go comes at a “crucial” time, between the “incredibly interesting situation regarding the superconductors, regarding Jensen Huang, and this operation around him, which is raising a lot of red flags, a lot of Chinese red flags, if you will.”

“But also that this comes at a time where we are now once again embarked in an era of great power struggle, where the United States, Russia, and China are in this battle. We say it on this program here every single day. This is the fourth turning. Welcome to the fourth turning. We are the fifth generation warfare.

“Now, what does that mean? That means that the president has to navigate this country through those waters. The president has to understand what the threats are, understand what the challenges are, and understand the fact that every country around the world and all the other great powers are gunning for what we have

“The United States is 4% of the world's population, but it's 25% of the wealth. And don't think for a second, don't think for a second that they are just going to allow us to keep that if we do nothing, if we do not interact.

He said this doesn’t necessarily mean getting involved “in massive intervention overseas” or boots on the ground or nation building, “But it does mean we need to be clear-eyed. It does mean we need to engage on the world stage, and that's exactly what President Trump is going to be doing.”

“President Trump, of course, has done so by meeting with Xi Jinping at the White House, traveling to Beijing, as well as meeting with Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, a trip that was also honored to be able to attend as a fly on the wall there, as the B-2 bomber flew over our heads. And so, yes, I'm here to say that I am going back to China, and it's going to be very interesting.

“And I think not just for the president or anything personally, but I think it's going to be very important for us as a nation going forward that if we don't get the balance of trade correct with China to support the American people first, then the next century could very well be lost.”