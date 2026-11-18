Protests in New York City are notorious and frequent. Every weekend in every borough people are angry enough to complain about something. They plan in advance, they promote their event, put up fliers, talk it up on socials, spread the word on whatsapp, they get the leftist legal observers on board, and they show up to make their position known.

I've been to lots of these over the years, starting with one in 2003 when we stepped out into the streets to protest the Iraq war begun by President Bush after 9/11. And here's the thing: the protests start off peaceful. They are intended by organizers to be peaceful. At least at first. But that's not how they end up.

The anatomy of a protest march begins much like a parade. Everyone meets up at a certain spot, they bring their signs, they bring their energy, their big voices, they are dressed for the weather. Altogether, they step onto the curb and stick to the sidewalks as the march goes on. But as it travels down its designated, officially permitted path, it grows. More people join who weren't there at the beginning, who don't have the same intentions, who arrive with far different plans that those stated on the flier.

Once the crowd hits overflow the marchers step off the sidewalks and take to the streets. If the protest was believed to be big enough, some streets may have been closed by the NYPD, traffic may have been diverted. But there's something key to remember about protesters, about marchers, about dissidents and malcontents: they do not want what they have been given, they want what they can take.

And when they take it, violence damage, violence, and other crimes start happening. Whether that means the protest turns to riot, or bad actors take advantage of the massive crowd to undertake their own nefarious intentions, the peaceful 1A-oriented protest turns into direct, aggressive actions. The cops on the scene protect the city, protect the protesters, protect property, and uphold the law. Their presence is less about enforcement and more a deterrent to illegal activity, to starting riots.

The NYPD had a whole team for that, it was called the Strategic Response Group, which was both crowd control protest response and counterterrorism enforcement. But now, Mayor Zohran Mamdani has disbanded that unit. And he's replaced it with a civilian-led Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division including a First Amendment Support Team.

Mamdani got into politics in the first place to advocate for the rights of foreigners against a foreign nation. He has said outright that he began his political life because of the issue of conflict between Palestinians and Israel. His position is that Israel should not exist, that the land should be given to Palestinians. And regardless of how you feel about that, it sounds more like he should have gotten into politics in the Middle East and not America.

According to the city, "The CDDD will not have weapons or arrest powers. FAST will consist of 30 uniformed officers trained in communication and de-escalation. The NYPD will also establish a new Patrol Support Division (PSD), a unit within the NYPD’s Patrol Services Bureau, with vetted officers who will spend most of their time on patrol-related duties and receive specialized crowd management training to support responses to demonstrations.

"The reforms also establish significant new restrictions on the tactics and weapons all officers can use during First Amendment activities, including a formal prohibition on kettling, long guns and tear gas. Pepper spray will not be used as a crowd-management tool, and long-range acoustic devices will be limited to 90 decibels. Officers will also be prohibited from using bicycles as weapons except when necessary to prevent death or physical injury to themselves or another person."

But the thing is, that this is basically an invitation to agitators to take up lots of space within protests, to stage riots, and to know that nothing will happen to them. There will be no way for police to break up crowds, to control crowds, to prevent them from blocking traffic, from blocking ambulances on their way to hospitals, or fire trucks on their way to fires, or police on their way to handle violent crimes.

Mamdani's claim that the NYPD presence is a hinderance to free speech is a lie on its face. At no point in New York City is the right to free speech and free expression under threat. Across all five boroughs, New Yorkers feel free to express themselves, to spout off, to speak loudly in opposition to or in favor of any fool thing they want to. At one point after the October 7 Hamas massacre, we saw agitators ripping down American flags and replacing them with those of the Palestinian state. I cannot stress enough that no one's rights to free speech are violated at any of these events.

The officers who are disbanded won't be fired, they will be moved to other units. I was part of massive protest crowds as they turned, as they blocked traffic, as they became dangerous, and wandered away home as soon as the kettling and enforcement from cops started. While 1A and the right to protest is super important, paramount even, nothing can be gained by having cops unable to break it up, let protesters know their voices have been heard, and encourage them to head on home.

In 2003, I headed home once the cops on horseback showed up, once the kettling began, and only the hardcore agitators stayed to get arrested when they refused to move on. I've witnessed other protests where the same is true. This new plan is an opening to direct, violent agitators to stake a claim to the streets of New York, knowing that there's no one with the power to get them to pick up and move along.

This originally appeared in Libby Emmons' newsletter, you can subscribe here.