The UK government is set to offer government-funded jobs to unemployed 18 to 24-year-olds on welfare.

The program is a nationwide expansion of the scheme to give guaranteed jobs to young people who are already receiving funds from the Universal Credit welfare program in the UK.

The UK government announced, "Every eligible 18 to 24 year old in Great Britain claiming Universal Credit and looking for work will be guaranteed a fully-funded, six-month job matched to their skills from the end of November as the Government drives forward fundamental change in the way it supports young people."

The taxpayer-funded program that was rolled out in April will go nationwide this month. Under the scheme, the government funds up to 25 hours of work per week at the minimum wage. It will be available through all areas of England, Scotland, and Wales.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said, "The longer someone is out of work, the harder it is to get back in, and no young person should be left waiting on a scrapheap for an opportunity. That is why we are expanding our guaranteed jobs scheme across Great Britain and bringing it forward, so that help arrives when it matters most."

Roles with the work are to be matched with the individual's skill set. Over 400 employers have now backed the program, including companies like Lidl, Leonardo Hotels and Boots supporting the jobs.

The program's rollout takes place as there has been 981,000 people between 16 and 24 not employed in the second quarter of this year, per Reuters. The unemployment rate for youth has been 15.6 percent.