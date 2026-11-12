Trump threatens to double Mexico’s tariff rates if 2,000-strong migrant caravan headed for US border not stopped

A caravan of 2,000 migrants is headed in the direction of the United States after the Democrats made sweeping wins across the US. Trump has now threatened to raise tariffs on Mexico unless officials stop it.

"Here we go again! With the perceived loss by the Republicans in the Midterms - I WAS NOT ON THE BALLOT- the INVASION of our Country is taking place again. Huge CARAVANS are forming and beginning their illegal march through Mexico," the president said.

"Many of the people in these Caravans are those that various countries don’t want - 'Send them to America,' they say - But they will not be accepted! MEXICO MUST STOP THEM, NOW, and if they do not do so, the Tariffs on Mexico will be IMMEDIATELY DOUBLED. MEXICO, THE GOVERNOR OF TEXAS, THE VERY LIBERAL NEW GOVERNOR OF TEXAS, OUR GREAT BORDER PATROL, & ICE, HAVE BEEN SO INFORMED. There will be no leniency! Thank you for your attention to this matter," he added.

The caravan is reminiscent of the days of former President Joe Biden, who oversaw record-high illegal immigration into the country. The Democrat's win in the midterms has given hope to migrants wanting to cross the border.

The caravan was organized after the midterm losses for the GOP. Many of the migrants are coming from Central America. One 47-year-old Nicaraguan migrant, Cesar Sandoval, who was previously deported, told Reuters, “There might be a light at the end of the tunnel, a way for us to ​get in. We believe the Democrats will help us … with God’s help.”