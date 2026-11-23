The Iranian government delivered 74 lashes to singer Parastoo Ahmadi after she was convicted in June of performing and singing without wearing Islamic modesty garb. Eight members of her production team were sentenced as well after video of Ahmadi's concert in Qom went viral in 2024.

Ahmadi's crime was the violation of Iran's "legal and cultural norms" and the concert, due to the singer's lack of hair covering, was called "obscene and vulgar." Four others were lashed along with Ahmadi, reported The Daily Mail.

Ahmadi was also banned from making music or art for two years and is not permitted to travel. The violation was under Iran's 2024 "hijab and chastity law," which prohibits women from "promoting nudity, indecency, unveiling or improper dressing."

The singer got off easy—punishments can range from 5-15 years in prison, fines, and flogging. Ahmadi had tried to appeal in September but that effort was rejected.

Human rights groups outside of Iran spoke out against the punishment, but that's of no concern to Iran. The head of the judiciary in that Islamic nation has said outright that the government should go ahead with harsh punishments like these no matter how harsh the "uproar."

Others speculate that the kind of songs Ahmadi was singing, songs that are from the era before the 1979 Iranian Revolution, were part of the cause for the severe punishment. An attorney told the BBC that deterrence was part of the motivation of the government enforcers.

Iranian law requires women to wear modesty clothing, specifically that women over the age of puberty must cover their hair and wear a long chador to cover their bodies. Women have protested this law, which is from the Islamic Sharia law, but there has been no movement to ease it. Women have continued protesting, with many beaten as punishment, while others have been killed.

Iran has been under the control of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps since the revolution in 1979 overthrew the Persian shah and brought the Ayatollah Khamenei to power. He and his hand-picked successors have ruled ever since and oppressed, imprisoned, and killed those who disagree.