Greta Thunberg laughs at Berlin climate activists' still holding 'Fridays for Future' demonstrations

Activist Greta Thunberg was caught laughing at climate protesters with the organization that she herself founded, as she has moved on to Gaza protests. She appeared on a podcast with Hubertus Koch.

Thunberg, now 23, was in Berlin to film a documentary called “On Tanks into the Climate Crisis - How Activism is Criminalized” on the same day that Fridays for Future was holding a protest in Berlin also.

She looked surprised, then broke into laughter, saying, “Really? They still do that?” then yelling, "Cut!"

One person on X commented, "Greta is the OG LARPer, cosplaying a climate activist", while another said, "Climate was just the warmup. Hating Israel is the real job."

Koch, the German filmmaker who was interviewing Thunberg for the documentary, said that the clip was "taken out of context." He explained that Greta had outgrown the Fridays for Future group, saying that, "Greta herself came to the conclusion that... One must operate from the outside, in opposition, and with strong activism," according to the Daily Mail.

Thunberg has been more focused on Gaza and anti-Israel demonstrations recently. She was sent back to Sweden in June 2025 after the boat bound for Gaza that she and 11 others were on, operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, was intercepted by Israel. Israeli Foreign Ministry officials called it a “selfie yacht” and that it was a largely “symbolic” mission.

In April, she traveled on a freedom flotilla to deliver aid to Gaza. The leader of the mission, Thiago Avila of Brazil, was accused of sexually assaulting at least 3 volunteers on board.

Greta founded Fridays for Future in 2018 when she was just 15. While in high school, she would skip school on Fridays in order to protest for climate change outside of the Swedish parliament.

She was in France last month to protest "basic rights" while lamenting on her own “privilege” as a white Swedish person. She said, “They don’t need me at all. But I do believe that we all have a duty to stand up and stand in solidarity with these struggles wherever they’re happening.

"I am an extremely privileged person. I am a white person from Sweden. I am very much part of this very destructive system that systematically benefits people like me. And if I choose to stay silent, knowing that I choose the side of the oppressor.”

Thunberg appeared at the Cop31 climate summit in Turkey in November for the first time since 2021.