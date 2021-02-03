Connect with us

NEWS & ANALYSIS

CDC Insults the Intelligence of Americans with its Latest Super Bowl Recommendations

on

Focusing on the “analysis” angle of “news & analysis, HE News covers the following bit of news from a freshly created Mel Brooks view of government agency usefulness.

With Superbowl Sunday right around the corner, the CDC released their anticipated and, quite frankly, ridiculous and insulting, list of coronavirus guidelines aimed to suck all the fun out of yet another American “holiday.”

Apparently, this year, the only acceptable way to enjoy the game is sitting alone on your couch.

And maybe hold your breath, while you’re at it.

In addition to recommending that people wear masks, maintain social distancing, and avoid seeing people outside your house, the CDC recommends hosting gatherings outdoors.

Well, that creates a problem considering its February and much of the country just got slammed with record snowfall.

Plus, would the effort it takes to set up a television outside, in freezing temperatures, even be worth it?

If you’re celebrating at home, the CDC suggests hosting a virtual watch party and sharing recipes for appetizers, so everyone is eating the same food.

Wings for one, coming right up!

Imagine the chaos of watching a football game on Zoom – the lag alone would make clicking “end call” extremely tempting.

If you do decide to gather in person, everyone should remain 6 feet apart, whether you’re inside or outside.

So, if your couch isn’t longer than 6 feet, stretch out your legs, get comfortable and make your guests sit on the floor.

Perhaps the most absurdly ridiculous recommendation of all: avoid “chanting or cheering” because you’re more likely to spread the virus if you do so much as open your mouth.

Instead, the CDC suggests, stomp your feet, clap your hands, or use noisemakers!

Essentially, click your own mute button.

While this piece has clearly used some sarcasm and ridiculed the CDC for treating American citizens like a collection of 330 million preschoolers, this is the sort of public announcement that should give every American citizen pause to consider just how seriously they should take the CDC’s pronouncements on any health-related matter.

No arm of government charged with the serious mission of watchdogging infectious diseases and their spread should ever be able to have Mel Brooks’ name be invoked at the beginning of a story mentioning their latest press release.

In this article:, , , , ,
Don't Miss:

WAPO “Perspective” Piece on Cancel Culture Earns an “F” in Logic 101
Written By

Brent is a professional keynote speaker and writer who has made numerous media appearances on a variety of business and political topics. He has also written extensively on political and economic issues.

He played a role in the growth of Turning Point USA by writing much of the organization's foundational literature and training campus activists. He co-authored Charlie Kirk's first book, Time for a Turning Point.

In early 2000, Brent started his own business consulting practice after having spent 15 years in the commercial banking industry. Since then, he has had over 200 client engagements and has served in a variety of capacities including CEO, CFO, and SVP of Sales & Business Development. In March of 2018 he spoke at a United Nations Conference on men and women's collaboration in the workplace, sharing his unique approach to business culture development.

Brent additionally serves in the role of Director of Policy Research for Jeff Webb's American Populists.

He is a 1984 graduate from Lake Superior State University with a B.A. in Finance & Economics. He has also studied theology at Loyola University.

A father of three daughters, Brent resides with his wife and family in a North Shore Chicago suburb.

TRENDING NOW:

10 GOP Senators Met with Joe Biden to Discuss a Counter-Proposal that is Awfully Similar to His

NEWS & ANALYSIS

Stanford Doctor Blasts COVID Lockdowns, Were an ‘Overreaction’ to ‘Protect the Rich’ 

NEWS & ANALYSIS

Kamala Harris: Family Benefits & Setting Off Joe Manchin

NEWS & ANALYSIS

San Francisco to strip Washington, Lincoln, Jefferson, others from School Names

NEWS & ANALYSIS
Connect