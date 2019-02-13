Guest Columnist: Why We Must Have a Border Wall

On account of the president’s cowardly retreat from the wall, Ann Coulter is too angry to type. In her place, we present a guest columnist outraged at the president’s capitulation.

By Donald J. Trump

This election … is our last chance to secure the border, stop illegal immigration and reform our laws to make your life better. — Donald Trump, Phoenix, Aug. 31, 2016

It’s coming from all over South and Latin America, and it’s coming probably — probably — from the Middle East. But we don’t know. Because we have no protection and we have no competence. … And it’s got to stop, and it’s got to stop fast. — Donald Trump, New York City, June 16, 2015

We take anybody. Come on in, anybody. Just come on in. Not anymore. … We need a system that serves our needs, not the needs of others. — Donald Trump, Phoenix, Aug. 31, 2016

The costs for the United States have been extraordinary: U.S. taxpayers have been asked to pick up hundreds of billions in health care costs, housing costs, education costs, welfare costs, etc. — Donald Trump, Immigration Policy Paper, Aug. 16, 2015

Whether it’s dangerous materials being smuggled across the border, terrorists entering on visas or Americans losing their jobs to foreign workers, these are the problems we must now focus on fixing. — Donald Trump, Phoenix, Aug. 31, 2016

The U.S. has become a dumping ground for everybody else’s problems. — Donald Trump, New York City, June 16, 2015

Thousands of Americans have been brutally killed by those who illegally entered our country, and thousands more lives will be lost if we don’t act right now. — Donald Trump, Washington, D.C., Jan. 8, 2019

These are matters of life and death for our country and its people. — Donald Trump, Phoenix, Aug. 31, 2016

The Wall is a very important tool in stopping drugs from pouring into our country and poisoning our youth (and many others)! — Donald Trump, Twitter, April 24, 2017