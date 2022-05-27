    HumanEvents.com, conservative American political news and analysis.

    Trending Topics: Harvard Ivy League drag Gender Jack Posobiec School shooting Uvalde Texas DOJ FBI Justice Department

    Recent Editorials

    View All
    OPINION

    Gym Etiquette, Risk Management and Social Credit

    As I was working out at my gym recently, my thoughts turned to social credit regimes, transparency and risk analysis.  I beg your indulgence. Like most totems of civilized society, gym etiquette...

    Richard J. Shinder May 24, 2022
    OPINION

    Will Roe vs. Wade Decision Cost the GOP This November and Usher in “American Fascism?”

    For some conservatives, last week’s leak of a Supreme Court draft majority decision that is set to undo the status quo for the practice of abortion in America was a monumental moment almost a half...

    Julio Rivera May 24, 2022
    OPINION

    What to Do with a Win? - The “Ministry of Truth” Is Paused, Not Cancelled

    While Congressional Republicans have been persistently “pouncing” and “seizing” upon the...

    Hon. Thaddeus G. McCotter May 23, 2022
    OPINION

    Pop Culture Warriors with Lisa De Pasquale

    This week’s guest: Rachel Campos-Duffy The 1994 season of Real World: San Francisco was...

    Lisa De Pasquale May 20, 2022
    View All

    Popular

    View All

    News Wire

    View All
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    Only 6.4 percent of Harvard grads lean conservative upon graduation

    A new survey out from Harvard University's Crimson shows...

    Human Events Media Group May 30, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    US Air Force Base Cancels Drag Story Hour After Post Millennial Exposé

    The library at the Ramstein US Air Force base in Germany...

    Human Events Media Group May 30, 2022


    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    Texas Officer Gives Timeline of School Shooting, Admits Mistakes Were Made

    Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw...

    Human Events Media Group May 27, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    Unsocial Media Monitor: Dems Pass the Buck, Blame Senseless School Shooting on 'Republicans'

    As is routine, rather than entertain the concept of...

    Celine Ryan Ciccio May 27, 2022
    View All

    Popular

    View All

    More News

    View All
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    Justice Department Declines to Prosecute FBI Agents Who Mishandled Larry Nassar Case

    The Justice Department on Thursday announced it will not  bring charges against the former FBI agents who...

    Human Events Staff May 27, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    House Republicans Call on Biden to Withdraw from World Health Organization

    Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany sent a letter Thursday to Joe Biden, calling on him to withdraw from the World...

    Human Events Staff May 27, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Cancels NRA Appearance Friday

    Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott canceled his Friday National Rifle Association appearance in Houston and...

    Human Events Staff May 27, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    Senate Republicans Block Domestic Terrorism Bill

    Senate Republicans on Thursday blocked a  bill that would create domestic terrorism offices within federal...

    Human Events Staff May 27, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    Americans Demand Answers After Reports of Cops Standing Outside, Blocking Parents During Uvalde Shooting

    In the aftermath of the horrific elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday that left 19 children...

    Celine Ryan Ciccio May 26, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    WATCH: Posobiec calls on Soros to 'get out of the way,' stop funding 'pro-crime DAs'

    Reporting from day three of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland Human Events Daily Host Jack...

    Celine Ryan Ciccio May 26, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    REPORT: Bulletproof Backpacks See Major Increase in Sales Following Texas School Shooting

    Sales of bulletproof backpacks have reportedly skyrocketed following the shooting at Robb Elementary School...

    Human Events Staff May 26, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    Judge Rules Trump Must Testify in NY Investigation

    A state appellate court ruled Thursday that Trump must testify under oath as part of the New York Attorney...

    Human Events Staff May 26, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    Secret Service Bans Guns for Trump Speech at Annual NRA Summit in Texas

    Guns will be banned during President Trump’s speech on Friday at the National Rifle Association’s annual...

    Human Events Staff May 26, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    Days After Mass Shooting, Schumer Blocks GOP School Safety Bill

    Just days after the tragic Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 students and 2...

    Human Events Staff May 26, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Leaves Board of Directors

    Twitter’s co-founder Jack Dorsey has left the social media platform’s board of directors.  The...

    Human Events Staff May 26, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    Oklahoma Gov. Signs Bill Banning Most Abortions After Fertilization

    Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday signed a bill into law prohibiting most abortions after...

    Human Events Staff May 26, 2022
    View All