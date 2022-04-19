  • OPINION

    Polls Show Young People Get It – But Will Republicans Take Advantage?

    By Charlie Kirk April 19, 2022

    HumanEvents.com, conservative American political news and analysis.

    Trending Topics: Andy Ngo College Republicans Dartmouth Dartmouth College James O'Keefe Mask Mask mandate Philadelphia Tennessee GOP Primary election

    Recent Editorials

    View All
    OPINION

    Cancel Earth Day, Celebrate Earth

    As a fourteen-year-old student in south-central Pennsylvania at the time of the first Earth Day in April 1970, I recognized the need for a real cleanup of what was a horribly abused environment. When...

    Gregory Wrightstone April 22, 2022
    OPINION

    From the Dissident’s Desk: Unleashing the Power of Common Ground

    This past week, Human Events sponsored a first-of-its-kind program at the University of Georgia titled Common Ground-Campus.  The event was a clear success, evidenced by the comments made both by...

    Brent Hamachek April 19, 2022
    OPINION

    Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Changes Washington’s Thinking on Defense Spending

    At a time when Republicans and Democrats are fighting over everything, the parties seem to agree on...

    Dan Perkins April 18, 2022
    OPINION

    The Counterculture Movement is Here to Stay

    In the mid 1960’s a counterculture emerged in the United States, which was largely led by white,...

    Drew Allen April 18, 2022
    View All

    Popular

    View All

    News Wire

    View All
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    Dartmouth Charges College Republicans Over $3K for Security Despite Forcing Event Online

    Dartmouth College is demanding its College Republicans...

    Brent Hamachek April 22, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    JUST KIDDING! Philadelphia to Drop Mask Mandate Days After Reimposing

    Philadelphia will drop its COVID-19 mask mandate less than...

    Human Events Staff April 22, 2022


    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    Tennessee Republican Party Boots Three Candidates Off Primary Ballot

    The Tennessee Republican Party officially removed three...

    Human Events Staff April 21, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    Russia Unleashes New Sanctions, Bans Kamala Harris, Mark Zuckerberg & Others from Entry

    Russia on Thursday announced new sanctions, adding Kamala...

    Human Events Staff April 21, 2022
    View All

    Popular

    View All

    More News

    View All
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    Biden Announces More Ukraine Military Aid

    Joe Biden on Thursday announced an additional $800 million in military aid for Ukraine, matching the same...

    Human Events Staff April 21, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    UPDATE: Florida House Passes Bill Revoking Disney’s Self-Governing Status

    The Florida House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill that would strip Disney World’s...

    Human Events Staff April 21, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    Elon Musk Secures $46.5 Billion in Funding to Buy Twitter

    Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk secured the necessary funding to make a tender offer to buy Twitter, according to a...

    Human Events Staff April 21, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    CNN+ to Shut Down

    After just five weeks of operation, CNN+ will shut down on April 30th.  The decision, made known to...

    Human Events Staff April 21, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    New Complaint Alleges More Than 300,000 Votes Unverified in Fulton County, Georgia in 2020

    A new complaint to the Georgia State Election Board alleges that over 300,000 ballots were unreliably...

    Human Events Staff April 21, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    Florida Senate Approves Bill Revoking Disney’s Self-Governing Status

    The Florida Senate on Wednesday passed a bill revoking Disney’s self-governing and tax status after the...

    Human Events Staff April 21, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Issued Maximum Legal Fine

    The production company for the movie “Rust” was issued the maximum legal fine after Alec Baldwin...

    Human Events Staff April 20, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    New Virginia Law Bans Police Departments from Enacting Arrest Quotas

    A new Virginia law signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin will ban police departments from enacting arrest quotas in...

    Human Events Staff April 20, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    CBP Seized THIS Much in Drugs at Border in One Week

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized nearly $2 million in drugs at the southern border over the last...

    Human Events Staff April 20, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    SHAPE UP OR SHIP OUT! Texas State Troopers Given New Waistline Requirements

    The Texas Department of Safety will require all state troopers to get in shape and reduce their waistlines or...

    Human Events Staff April 20, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    British Judge Approves Julian Assange’s Extradition to U.S. Over Spying Charges

    A British Judge formally approved WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition to the United States,...

    Human Events Staff April 20, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    FOR WHAT?! DOJ to Appeal Court Ruling Striking Down Travel Mask Mandate

    The Department of Justice on Tuesday announced that it will appeal the Florida judge’s decision striking...

    Human Events Staff April 20, 2022
    View All