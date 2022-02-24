    HumanEvents.com, conservative American political news and analysis.

    OPINION

    Pop Culture Warriors: Richard Gabai

    Only a few weeks in and this column is not just introducing Human Events readers to pop culture warriors to support, but to me as well! In his recent interview, Thaddeus McCotter mentioned this...

    Lisa De Pasquale February 25, 2022
    OPINION

    “Stand Your Ground Laws” and the Abuse of Rhetoric

    An article on bearingarms.com has a title that is uncontroversial and would seem to belabor the obvious: Stand Your Ground laws are not a license to kill and don’t make murder legal. Yet, several...

    Michael G. Sabbeth February 25, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    Horsepower of America: Frontline Truckers Group Leads the Way in U.S. Trucker Convoy

    As American truckers get set to roll across the country next week in a sort of 18-wheel shipyard in...

    Brent Hamachek February 23, 2022
    OPINION

    Message to NH Union Leader: You Missed a Few Things in Voting Story

    The following letter to the editor was sent to the New Hampshire Union Leader, that state’s...

    Brent Hamachek February 23, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    Zelensky Appears To Criticize Biden's Response To Russian Invasion

    On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared...

    Human Events Staff February 25, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    Kirk: American Citizens Beginning to Rise Up Against Authoritarianism

    Charlie Kirk spoke at CPAC on Thursday praising Gov. Ron...

    Human Events Staff February 24, 2022


    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    What to Know About Ukraine: Oil, Minerals & Natural Gas

    Amid the ongoing Russian invasion in Ukraine, Human Events...

    Human Events Staff February 24, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    What to Know About Ukraine: Agriculture

    Amid the ongoing Russian invasion in Ukraine, Human Events...

    Human Events Staff February 24, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    What to Know About Ukraine: Industry

    Amid the ongoing Russian invasion in Ukraine, Human Events News compiled a series of fast-facts you should...

    Human Events Staff February 24, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    CBP Agents Deployed to Eastern Europe

    Despite the ongoing conflict at the U.S. southern border, Biden ordered Customs and Border Protection agents...

    Human Events Staff February 24, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    Ukrainian President Declares Martial Law, Severs Diplomatic Ties with Russia Amid Invasion

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zalenskyy declared martial law Thursday and severed all diplomatic ties with...

    Human Events Staff February 24, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    European Aviation Safety Agency Warns Airlines to Avoid Flying Over Ukraine

    Amid an ongoing Russian attack on Ukraine, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency warned airlines to avoid...

    Human Events Staff February 24, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    Russia Launches Military Operation in Ukraine

    In the early hours of Thursday morning, Russia announced a military operation in Ukraine, prompting world...

    Human Events Staff February 24, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    United Kingdom Believes COVID-19 Likely Originated in Wuhan Lab

    The United Kingdom’s government believes that the coronavirus likely came from a lab leak in Wuhan,...

    Human Events Staff February 23, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    Michigan Gov. Whitmer Signs Bipartisan Bills to Reduce Prescription Drug Prices

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday signed into law three bills seeking to reduce prescription drug...

    Human Events Staff February 23, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    Biden Reinstates Nord Stream 2 Sanctions After Blocking Them Previously

    Joe Biden on Wednesday announced he will reimpose sanctions on the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas...

    Human Events Staff February 23, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    POLL: Biden’s Foreign Affairs Approval Sinks to 40%

    According to a new Gallup poll, Joe Biden’s foreign affairs approval rating sank to a new low.  The...

    Human Events Staff February 23, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    Kremlin Threatens U.S. Over Sanctions

    The Kremlin issued a warning that the U.S. will feel the “consequences” of sanctions against...

    Human Events Staff February 23, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    What is the Last State with a Remaining Mask Mandate?

    With the 2022 midterm elections rounding the corner, all U.S. states are doing away with mask mandates in...

    Human Events Staff February 23, 2022
    NEWS & ANALYSIS

    Ukraine Declares State of Emergency, Tells Citizens to Leave Russia

    Ukraine on Wednesday declared a state of emergency as tensions with Russia continue to intensify, even...

    Human Events Staff February 23, 2022
