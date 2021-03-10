Sixth Woman Comes Accuses Cuomo of Sexual Harassment: Why Isn’t He Cancelled Yet?

The Love Gov. can run from his accusations, but he certainly can’t hide.

A sixth woman accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment on Tuesday while the scandal-enveloped politician again denied any wrongdoing.

Cuomo said he was unaware of the latest allegation made by an aide who claims he touched her inappropriately last year while they were working at the Executive Mansion, the NY Daily News reports.

“As I said last week, this is very simple: I never touched any inappropriately,” he said during a call with reporters. “As I said last week, I never made any inappropriate advances. As I said last week, no one ever told me at the time I made them feel uncomfortable.”

“Obviously, there are people who’ve said after the fact they felt uncomfortable. No one told me that at the time,” he added.

The unnamed accuser, a member of the Executive Chamber staff, is the sixth woman to speak out with allegations. Five other women, including four who worked for Cuomo, have publicly accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

Already in the middle of a separate scandal – involving the coronavirus nursing home deaths in New York – Cuomo has faced several calls from both sides of the aisle to step down.

But, he refused.

“There is no way I resign,” he said Sunday, adding it would be “anti-democratic.”

Cuomo’s allegations come amidst the explosive cancel culture facing our country.

Cartoons, books, toys and brands have been ripped off the shelves (out of sight, out of mind?) due to their “offensive” nature. The latest example: “Peter Pan,” “Dumbo” the “Aristocats” and more were removed from the children’s section of Disney+ because they portray “wrongful stereotypes.”

You’d think that, naturally, Cuomo would be cancelled immediately. But, no.

Let’s get this straight.

Cartoons can be cancelled for inappropriate behavior but Democrat politicians evade consequences for real-world actions.

How could team-left cancel one of their own?