Universal Studios Succumbs to the ‘Woke,’ is ‘Evaluating’ Dr. Seuss-Themed Attraction

Following the “woke” cancelation of six Dr. Seuss books, Universal Orlando announced Tuesday that it is “evaluating” its famed Dr. Seuss-themed attraction.

A Universal spokesperson told Spectrum news in Orlando, Florida that it will review Seuss Landing, the Dr. Seuss portion of Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

“Seuss Landing continues to be very popular with our guests and we value our relationship with Seuss Enterprises,” the spokesperson said. “We’ve removed the books from our shelves as they have asked and we’ll be evaluating our in-park experience too. But our guests can plan on continuing to be able to enjoy their favorite experiences at Seuss Landing.”

Seuss Landing boasts inspiration from the six books that Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced it will no longer print due to “racially insensitive” imagery. The attraction includes a play area inspired by “If I Ran the Zoo,” which has been canceled due to its “racist” depiction of Asian and black people, as reported by The Hill.

The area also has a shop called Mulberry Street Store, inspired by “And to Think That I Saw it on Mulberry Street,” which is another facing cancelation.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the latest martyr to cancel culture, made the announcement that it will cease the sale of six of Seuss’ books on Tuesday, March 2.

For over two decades, March 2 has been celebrated as “Read Across America Day” in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, a day to celebrate reading and his legacy. But, his honorary birthday gift this year is being canceled.

“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises said to the Associated Press in a statement.

“Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families,” the statement continued.

The books being canceled are “And to Think That I Saw it on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!,” and “The Cat’s Quizzer” will no longer be published,” Fox News reports.

This isn’t the first time a theme park is succumbing to the “woke.” Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” and “Splash Mountain” also announced updates after facing accusations of racist depictions and stories.

What’s next? Mickey Mouse?