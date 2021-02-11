Twitter Permanently Bans Project Veritas

In efforts to further silence conservative voices on social media, Twitter suspended the account of Project Veritas and locked the account of its founder, James O’Keefe, after he released a video with a Facebook official regarding the social media platform’s policies.

Project Veritas, a team-right activist group founded in 2010, has been working to expose the lies and deceit of the mainstream media, Big Tech and team-left – though all may be considered one in the same.

Upon accessing the conservative group’s page, the standard suspension message pops up: “Account suspended…Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter rules.”

The video, which is still available on YouTube, shows Project Veritas’ Christian Hartsock confronting Facebook executive Guy Rosen.

Project Veritas also captured Rosen apparently saying during an internal Facebook phone conference: “We have a system that is able to freeze commenting on threads in cases where our systems are detecting that there may be a thread that has hate speech or violence…These are all things we’ve built over the past three, four years as part of our investments into the integrity space, our efforts to protect the election,” the Epoch Times reports.

Project Veritas has been working relentlessly to uncover and expose Big Tech’s dirty secrets, in efforts to protect conservatives.

A month ago, they released a clip of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey discussing deleting more accounts after Donald Trump was banned.

“We know we are focused on one account right now, but this is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, the next few weeks, going on beyond inauguration,” Dorsey said in a leaked video call.

Twitter confirmed Thursday that Project Veritas was permanently suspended from the platform after repeated “violations” of the terms of service.

Meanwhile, James O’Keefe must delete the latest tweets on his personal account before he can regain access.

Twitter’s spokesperson told the New York Times: “The account, @ProjectVeritas was permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter’s private information policy. The account, @JamesOkeefeIII, was temporarily locked for violating our private information policy. The account owner is required to delete the violated Tweet to regain access to their account.”