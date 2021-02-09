Biden Sneakily Drops Trump Proposal to Track Chinese Influence in U.S. Schools

When it comes to America’s relationship with China, Joe Biden plans to handle it differently than Donald Trump. But how could he handle it the same, when he seems to be so deeply intertwined with the Chinese Communist Party? Not only does his son, Hunter, have deep ties to Chinese businesses, in his own back pocket, the president has a longstanding relationship with Xi Jinping.

As Vice President, Biden said he spent more time with Xi than any other world leader.

“I had 24, 25 hours of private meetings with him when I was vice president,” Biden said. “Traveled 17,000 miles with him. I know him pretty well.”

His ties are becoming crystal clear.

In recent news, the Biden administration quietly withdrew from a rule proposed by the Trump administration that would require American schools and universities to disclose their partnerships with Confucius Institutes, which some U.S. officials argue are front groups for Chinese Communist Party propaganda.

The Trump administration submitted the rule to the Department of Homeland Security in December of 2020, titled “Establishing Requirement for Students and Exchange Visitor Program Certified Schools to Disclose Agreements with Confucius Institutes and Classrooms.”

According to the Daily Caller, a whopping 500 schools and 65 colleges in the U.S. have partnerships with the Confucius Institute U.S. Center, an affiliate of the Beijing-based Confucius Institute Headquarters. The institute, also known as Hanban, is known to have members of the Chinese Communist Party as directors.

Furthermore, in August, the Trump administration labeled the Confucius Institutes U.S. Center a “foreign mission” of the Chinese Communist Party, a designation usually used for foreign embassies and consulates. The Foreign Missions Act applies to entities that are “substantially owned or effectively controlled by a foreign government.”

Like many others of its kind, the Trump proposal was withdrawn from consideration on January 26, according to the Daily Caller.