Kamala Harris: Family Benefits & Setting Off Joe Manchin

While much of the mainstream media puts her on a pedestal, there are things they don’t share about the new veep.

Like her niece making money off her famous aunt.

Harris’ niece, Meena, is a team left activist with a history of using her aunt’s name to earn a profit.

“The 36-year-old’s new book, ‘Ambitious Girl,’ about how women are often smeared for their ambition, is the No. 1 New York Times bestseller this week among children’s picture books. Her other book, ‘Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea,’ is No. 4,” Politico reports.

“The book doesn’t violate the White House’s policies because she published it before Kamala became vice president, they say. It is not clear if Meena continuing to accept royalties on the book is permitted, however. Asked if she is still accepting royalties, Meena did not comment.”

Meena has also benefited from her ties to Joe Biden.

“Last August, after Biden picked Kamala, Meena pushed the Biden team to sell a shirt in the campaign store that she designed with fellow influencer Cleo Wade. The shirt was emblazoned, ‘The First But Not the Last,’ alongside a picture of a young Kamala,” Politico added.

The Biden White House reportedly believes Meena’s habit of “leveraging her relationship with her aunt” could present a conflict of interest equivalent to the Hunter Biden scandal, according to BizPacReview.

Similarly, just one week after the inauguration, Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, secured a high-profile modeling gig.

Was she really qualified, or perhaps was it simply the familial connections?

In other news, Harris is facing backlash from one GOP senator for her efforts to pressure lawmakers into approving the new COVID relief package.

And it’s a lawmaker from her own team.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin blasted Harris ahead of her meeting with a group of Senate republicans Monday.

Manchin called out Harris for appearing on TV stations in West Virginia and Arizona in what was purely a targeted campaign on senators from those states to support the $1.9 trillion relief package.

Manchin argued that her interview with WSAZ discredited Biden’s message of unity.

“I saw [the interview], I couldn’t believe it. No one called me. We’re going to try to find a bipartisan path way forward. I think we need to,” he said.

“We need to work together. That’s not a way of working forward,” he added.

Harris flexed the plan she and Biden were pushing, saying: “In West Virginia, one in seven families is describing their household as being hungry, one in six can’t pay their rent, and one in four small businesses are closing permanently or have already closed, so it’s a big issue in West Virginia and across the country,” she said.

“And that’s why the president and I are offering the American Rescue Plan.”

Manchin said Congress wants to help, but that not everyone needs help.

“We want to help everyone that needs help. But if a person’s making $250K or $200K, I don’t think they’re in much need as a person making $40K or $50K.”

His comments come before a scheduled meeting between Biden and a group of 10 GOP senators. The group, led by Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME.) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) will meet early Monday evening to present their revised $600 billion relief plan, the New York Post reports.