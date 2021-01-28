Rep. Liz Cheney’s Support Plummets, Primary Challenger Takes Double-Digit Lead

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney is the third highest-ranked republican in the House of Representatives, but it may not be that way for long.

After voting to impeach President Trump two weeks ago, Cheney has drawn a primary challenge.

State Senator Anthony Bouchard announced his campaign against Cheney, noting that Cheney’s “long-time opposition” to Trump and her impeachment vote demonstrate “just how out-of-touch she is with Wyoming.”



“Wyoming taxpayers need a voice in Congress who will stand up to Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats, and not give them cover. That’s why I’m running for Congress,” Bouchard said in a statement.

Liz Cheney betrayed America when she stood w/Pelosi to IMPEACH Pres Trump & Wyomingites know it. Help me DEFEAT Liz Cheney so I can Stand Up for America FIRST & reject Liz Cheney's failed Deep State anti-Trump America LAST agenda. Help me #Impeachliz https://t.co/vQ0UmYTjAu pic.twitter.com/DaIbfGAzDA — Anthony Bouchard for Congress Against Cheney (@AnthonyBouchard) January 28, 2021

Indeed, voters want her out of office. And now, not only does she have a primary challenger, she has also fallen behind him by more than double-digits, Breitbart reports.

The poll shows 73 percent of republicans in Wyoming view her negatively, while 62 percent of all voters share the same view. Only 10 percent of GOP voters and 13 percent of all voters say they would reelect her, and she trails by more than 30 points against Bouchard.

What’s more, over half of the GOP conference signed a petition saying they would vote on a secret ballot to oust her as chairwoman.

So, who is Anthony Bouchard?

A member of the Wyoming State Senate, Bouchard first assumed office on January 2, 2017 after narrowly winning his first election in 2016. He then won reelection last November to another four-year term, defeating democrat Britney Wallesch by approximately 3,000 votes, Wyoming News reports.

Bouchard, who founded the gun rights group Wyoming Gun Owners prior to assuming office, has developed a reputation as one of the most conservative members of the Wyoming Senate.

“Wyoming was President Trump’s best state both times he ran,” Bouchard said. “That’s because Wyoming voters are strong conservatives who want our leaders to stand up for America, defend our freedoms, fight for our way of life and always put working people first, as President Trump did.”