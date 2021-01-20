Biden to Rescind Trump’s ‘1776 Commission’ on Day One

In a flurry of first-day activities, Joe Biden’s administration will rescind President Trump’s 1776 Commission, an initiative designed to teach and inform “patriotic education.”

First announced in September, the commission aimed to push back on the idea that the country is “irredeemably and systematically racist” and present an alternative to the New York Times’ 1619 Project.

Human Events contributor and national thought leader Charlie Kirk serves as one of the 18 members of the Commission, along with Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant; Silicon Valley CEO and Trump fundraiser Scott McNealy; Brooke Rollins, Trump’s domestic policy adviser; Mike Gonzalez, a Heritage Foundation senior fellow, and several others.

Biden is expected to rescind the commission as part of an immediate executive order to “advance racial equality,” Fox News reports, as Biden’s transition team said it “sought to erase America’s history of “racial injustice.”

The executive order will also reverse a Trump policy limiting the ability of federal agencies, contractors and grantees to implement diversity and inclusion training.

“Additional actions in the coming weeks will restore and reinvigorate the federal government’s commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility,” the press release said.

The Biden administration will also “direct eerie federal agency to undertake a baseline review of the state of equity within their agency and deliver an action plan within 200 days to address unequal barriers to opportunity in agency policies and programs,” according to Fox News.

The recent report by the 1776 Commission calls for a “national renewal” of education on the founding principles of our great nation, and the character necessary to live those principles to the fullest, as reported by Human Events.

American colleges and universities, especially, have become “hotbeds of anti-Americanism, libel and censorship” with intent to “manipulate opinions more than educate minds.”

The report blasts historian Howard Zinn and the 1619 Project for clouding students’ vision when it comes to humanity and goodness in America’s historical figures and promoting a distorted view of American history.

“Historical revisionism that tramples honest scholarship and historical truth, shames Americans by highlighting only the sins of their ancestors, and teaches claims of systemic racism that can only be eliminated by more descrimination, is an ideology intended to manipulate opinions more than educate minds,” the report reads.

The report argues that schools “should reject any curriculum that promotes one-sided partisan opinions, activist propaganda, or factional ideologies that demean America’s heritage, dishonor our heroes, or deny our principles.”

Rescinding the 1776 Commission will likely bring further changes to the American education system. Rather than teaching children to love our country, schools will likely teach them to hate our country through curriculums based on Critical Race Theory, social justice and privilege.

Progressive democrats have tried for months to change – or even erase – the history of our nation, and rescinding the Commission will give them the perfect opportunity to do so.

Education will likely become just another political game.