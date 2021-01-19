Thousands of Honduran migrants move into Guatemala on their way to US, Biden says don’t come…yet

On the eve of Joe Biden’s inauguration, a major immigration situation is developing that he brought on himself.

Thousands of migrants in a caravan from Honduras are on their way to the United States to redeem their promised citizenship.

But, after promising an end to Trump’s strict immigration policies, Biden has a message: actually, don’t come yet.

Too late for that.

An estimated 9,000 Honduran migrants stormed the border of Guatemala, on their way to the United States, where they were met by police and soldiers in riot gear. After a tense standoff, during which police used tear gas and attempted to beat the migrants back with batons, the crowd broke through.

Joe Biden is entering office with a major crisis on his hands. If desperate Central Americans believe now is the time to journey to the U.S., the southern border could be quickly overwhelmed before the new government is prepared to handle it.

Migrants have reportedly been telling Customs and Border Patrol agents that they were planning to take advantage of the expected loosening of immigration rules upon the start of Biden’s administration, according to BizPacReview.

One man was clear that – despite warnings from U.S. Customs and Border Protection – they are acting because they believe Joe Biden is going to help them.

“What I want for my people, I just want to get to the US because they’re having a new president, with Biden, he’s going to help all of us,” the Honduran said. “He is giving us 100 days to get to the U.S. and give us papers so we can get a better life for our kids and families.”

An anonymous Biden transition official said the migrants hoping to claim asylum in the U.S. under the incoming administration “need to understand they are not going to be able to come into the United States immediately,” NBC News reported.

The Biden official assured the migrants that “there’s help on the way,” but urged now “is not the time to make the journey.”

Joe Biden and his buddies better come up with a plan B quickly because they’re already on their way.

Incoming domestic policy adviser Susan Rice said in December that a Biden administration is fully committed to undoing Trump’s policies to deter mass migration, BizPacReview reports.

“We will be able to take some steps to change policies right away,” she said. “Others will take time to put in place, and the situation at the border will not transform overnight, due in large part to the damage done over the last four years. But we are committed to addressing it in full.”

The incoming administration has also pledged to roll back Trump-imposed restrictions on asylum, which have drastically reduced the number of those eligible for protections. Over the next few years, the Biden administration plans to set up a way to safely process migrants at the border and allow asylum seekers to make their claims.

