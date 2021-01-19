Democrats fear inauguration violence but certainly are experts

In a CNN interview, Rep. Steve Cohen (TN-9) made the egregious accusation that because of its conservative majority, 75 percent of the National Guard might be inclined to attack during Joe Biden’s inauguration.

.@RepCohen on his concerns w/ the National Guard securing the Inauguration: “The [National] Guard is 90 some-odd percent male; and only about 20 percent of white males voted for Biden … there are probably not more than 25% of the people there protecting us that voted for Biden” pic.twitter.com/ofQfLuCw8I — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 18, 2021

“You know, I was thinking, the Guard is 90 some-odd percent, I believe, male; and only about 20 percent of white males voted for Biden. You’ve got to figure that in the Guard, which is predominately more conservative, and I see that on my social media and we know it, they’re probably not more than 25 percent of the people that are there protecting us who voted for Biden,” he said.

“The other 75 percent are in the class that would be, the large class of folks, who might want to do something. And there were military people and police who took oaths to defend the Constitution and to protect and defend who didn’t do it who were in the insurrection, so it does concern me,” he continued.

“The suspect group is large.”

If Trump and all other conservatives inherently and collectively encourage or incite violence, democrats are guilty by their own standards.

The Daily Wire put together a video exposing the countless times democrats and the left-wing Hollywood elite openly inciting violence against the president and conservatives.

Here are some examples:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “I don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country. Maybe there will be.”

Eric Holder: “When they go low, we kick them.”

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ): “Go to the Hill today. Get up and please, get up in the face of some Congresspeople.”

Joe Biden: “They asked me if I would like to debate this gentleman. I said ‘No,’ I said ‘If I were in high school I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.’”

Mickey Rourke: “I’ll meet him in a hotel room, any motherf***ing day of the week, and give hima Louisville slugger. Kiss my motherf***ing a**.”

Madonna: “Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA): “Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up, and if you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they are not welcome. Anymore. Anywhere.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo: “He can’t come back to New York. He can’t. He’s gonna walk down the street in New York, forget bodyguards, he better have an army if he thinks he’s gonna walk down the street in New York.”

Kathy Griffin:

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA): “If the president does go ahead and fire Robert Mueller, we would have people take to the streets. I believe there would be widespread civil unrest because Americans understand that the rule of law is paramount.”

Johnny Depp: “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president? It’s been a while, and maybe it’s time.”

Big Sean: “If you put this round my neck, and I might just kill ISIS with the same ice pick that I murdered Donald Trump in the same night with.”



Nancy Pelosi, again: “Sunday morning. I just came from Mass, but nonetheless I’ll just say this. If you’re in the arena, you’ve got to be ready to take a punch. You got to be ready to throw a punch, for the children.”

Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT): “Even in states where Donald Trump won big, that it does you any good running away from Donald Trump. I think you need to go back and punch him in the face. I mean, the truth is is this guy is bad for this country.”

Rep. Cynthia Johnson (D-MI): “So this is just a warning to you Trumpers. Be careful. Walk lightly. We ain’t playing with you. Enough of the shenanigans. Enough is enough. And for those of you who are soldiers, you know how to do it. Do it right. Be in order. Make them pay.”