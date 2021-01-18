Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen says 75 percent of National Guard ‘might want to do something’ at Biden inauguration because they are conservative

With Joe Biden’s inauguration just two days away, the nation’s capital is ramping up security to the max. From closing bridges and metro stops, to mobilizing at least 25,000 National Guard troops – more than Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria combined – the city undoubtedly looks unfamiliar.

The FBI is even taking full precautions, vetting every National Guard member stationed in the nation’s capital amid concerns of a possible attack from within the ranks.

“We’re continually going through the process, and taking second, third looks at every one of the individuals assigned to this operation,” Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said in an interview with the Associated Press.

“The question is, is that all of them? Are there others? We need to be conscious of it and we need to put all of the mechanisms in place to thoroughly vet these men and women who would support any operations like this.”

While no plotting has been confirmed, Rep. Steve Cohen (TN-9) made an egregious accusation in a CNN interview: because of the conservative majority, 75 percent of the National Guard might be inclined to attack.

.@RepCohen on his concerns w/ the National Guard securing the Inauguration: “The [National] Guard is 90 some-odd percent male; and only about 20 percent of white males voted for Biden … there are probably not more than 25% of the people there protecting us that voted for Biden” pic.twitter.com/ofQfLuCw8I — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 18, 2021

“This morning I was reading about this on my Twitter account, I guess, and people were reminding people of Anwar Sadat and Indira Gandhi who were killed by their own people,” he said.

“You know, I was thinking, the Guard is 90 some-odd percent, I believe, male; and only about 20 percent of white males voted for Biden. You’ve got to figure that in the Guard, which is predominately more conservative, and I see that on my social media and we know it, they’re probably not more than 25 percent of the people that are there protecting us who voted for Biden,” he continued.

“The other 75 percent are in the class that would be, the large class of folks, who might want to do something. And there were military people and police who took oaths to defend the Constitution and to protect and defend who didn’t do it who were in the insurrection, so it does concern me,” he continued.

When reminded that voting for Trump does not make an individual an insider threat, Cohen did not back down on his wild accusation.

“You draw circles first, and the first circle is people who work for Trump and not for Biden as far as people who would be within the zone of folks who you’d be suspect of,” he said.

“The suspect group is large.”

Instead of showing support for the men and women who devote their lives to keeping us safe, the democrats once again make everything a political game.