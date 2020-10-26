Free Speech Activist Phillip Anderson Once Again Denied Free Speech

Last week, Human Events News reported that free speech activist, Phillip Anderson, was attacked by Antifa members at a rally in San Francisco held to protest the content censorship of big tech firms Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

After the assault which resulted in the loss of his front teeth, his own content on those platforms was censored by the very overlords he was rallying against. Now, after having already been booted from Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, even his online fundraiser to pay for his dental work has been removed.

After news and video of Anderson’s assault began to circulate online, YouTube personality Adam Crigler launched a GoFundMe page in order to help pay to repair Anderson’s teeth. Before its removal, it had raised over $35,000.

@AdamCrigler has set up a GoFundMe to help Phillip Anderson fix his front teeth. Link: https://t.co/oSPx6hsz2L — Erby (@Erby360) October 17, 2020

The page was removed after Berkeley Antifa and other leftist groups online encouraged their followers to report the page for fraud.

“I see what happened here. For the record, I was the only one who set this up, said Crigler. “Every penny would have gone to Philip for his teeth. They are banding together and @gofundme took down my fundraiser. Nothing about this fundraiser was fraud.”

I see what happened here. For the record, I was the only one who set this up. Every penny would have gone to Philip for his Teeth. They are banding together and @gofundme took down my fundraiser. Nothing about this fundraiser was fraud. pic.twitter.com/asOvhw0xb0 — Adam Crigler (@AdamCrigler) October 23, 2020

Before the page was taken down, Anderson told Human Events that he planned on using the money to fix his teeth, and was anxiously awaiting a scheduled appointment to learn the cost of the procedure, after hearing that it could be anywhere from $2,000 to $20,000 to get the job done.

“The GoFundMe was taken down because Big Tech told them to take it down and racist Antifa terrorists and Democrats mass reported it for no reason,” Anderson told The Post Millennial.

Anderson told Human Events that he is now accepting donations on a new platform, GiveSendGo.com. He has so far raised just over $5,000.

A video interview with Anderson recorded only a couple of days after the incident, showing his missing teeth and sharing his story, can be found on Tamara Leigh’s Trend On, featuring Human Events News’ own Brent Hamachek.