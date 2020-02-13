Nancy Pelosi Rips Up Her Legacy.

Facebook Twitter Email Print

It was a curious, perverse moment. President Donald Trump had just concluded his State of the Union address (SOTU). There was little of the sarcasm, veiled threats, or bombast that often defines a speech from the President. He could easily have cited his imminent victory in the impeachment trial or reference the complete waste of time the entire process had been—but he didn’t.

Instead, President Trump talked about American greatness and did his level best to make peace with the bipartisan audience in front of him.

But the person who sat behind him was having none of it. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) did not even try to disguise her contempt for the President— shuffling papers, making obnoxious faces, and shaking her head in disapproval at the bipartisan nature of this event.

As soon as the President concluded his speech, Pelosi rose and tore her copy of the speech—not once, not twice, but three times—in plain view of not only Congress but of the millions of people viewing the event.

Stopped by a reporter and asked why she destroyed the manuscript, Pelosi said, “It was the courteous thing to do.” Later, at a news conference on February 6th, Pelosi not only tried to justify her antics, but she brazenly questioned what President Trump had been doing at the National Prayer Breakfast that morning since, according to Pelosi, there are two things the President “knows little about: faith and prayer.” Pelosi concluded her press conference by saying President Trump “degrades” America “almost every day,” that he “denigrates our values … is disloyal to the Constitution, degrades the environment, denigrates who we are as a people and undervalues who we are.” (Just for kicks, she also threw in that he appeared “sedated” when the two met before the SOTU—as he had supposedly been the year before).

A little more than half an hour later, President Trump spoke for an hour to a room full of supporters to declare victory over the Democrats and impeachment. And no, he did not appear sedated. Those watching were witnessing the historic rejuvenation of one political leader—and the last rites for another.

Despite mainstream media plaudits that she was exhibiting political genius in the impeachment process, Pelosi, who has been around forever, must have some awareness that she is taking the road to perdition. The recent stunt, following the failed impeachment fiasco, marks the demise of a career politician whose party and legacy are falling apart before her eyes.

NANCY PELOSI’S POLITICS MIRRORS THE IMPLODING DEMOCRATIC PARTY

If it is difficult to assess Pelosi as the worst Speaker in the nation’s history, it’s only because so few who have held that position have survived in public memory. But Pelosi is certainly in the running, and it will only get worse for the Speaker if the impeachment-happy House Democrats want to continue this febrile madness until the November election.

Nancy Pelosi, a career politician, has mirrored the transformation of the Democratic Party that took place in her lifetime.

Nancy Pelosi, a career politician, has mirrored the transformation of the Democratic Party that took place in her lifetime. Her father was the Democratic mayor of segregated Baltimore, who dedicated statues of Confederate generals. Today, Pelosi is the de facto leader of a party that believes in open borders, sanctuary cities, infanticide on demand, that biological males should compete in sports against females, and that taxpayers should fund transgender surgery.

At first, Pelosi was slow to embrace impeachment; she considered it ill-advised without bipartisan support. She warned that it would provoke public opprobrium if it was used solely as a political weapon. As the Democratic leader in the House, she should have ensured that her view was shared, willingly or not, by her increasingly restive caucus.

And despite having to court the increasingly bizarre liberal constituents of San Francisco, Pelosi has also warned the party about reaching too far to the left. Without mentioning Sen. Bernie Sanders or Sen. Elizabeth Warren, in a recent interview the Speaker was entirely candid about her fears that the Democrats were moving towards policies that might not only presage defeat in the 2020 presidential election, but may also lead to the dissolution or captivity of the party.

That she can say this, while promoting (when it is politically expedient to do so) policies that are just as leftist, provides some indication of the political schizophrenia that inhabits Pelosi’s character. Pelosi, of course, has seen the direct results of untethered progressive politics in San Francisco, where shoplifters run free and homeless people defecate on the sidewalks.

The irony, of course, is that the Democrats believed Donald Trump would destroy the Republican Party, when in fact, the Democrats have destroyed themselves over Trump.

But she is the de facto leader of a party that is fiercely committed to identity politics to the point that the transgender politics has usurped scientific fact. And when “the squad” pressed Pelosi for action on impeachment, she capitulated. The aggressively centrist establishment politician is coming apart at the seams because in order to keep the power she’s grown so accustomed to, she’s going to have radicalize.

So when we see the grand dame of Democratic politics very deliberately—not feverishly—tear apart apart a State of the Union speech, it might mean more than just an unbridled hatred for the President. Despite what the media pundits tell us, it is likely a gesture that has little to do with courage or ‘speaking truth to power’.

It might just mean an admission that, while Trump steamrolled the Republican Party establishment, the party and its grassroots support remained ideologically intact, and the same cannot be said for the Democrats. The irony, of course, is that the Democrats believed Donald Trump would destroy the Republican Party, when in fact, the Democrats have destroyed themselves over Trump.

As she tore into that document, perhaps Nancy Pelosi realized just what her legacy will be.