Chamberlain Discusses Epstein Murder/Suicide With Tim Pool

Was Jeffrey Epstein murdered, or did he commit suicide? Tim Pool spoke to Human Events publisher and editor-in-chief Will Chamberlain on the subject following the publication of “Jeffrey Epstein’s Death Stinks,” in which Chamberlain took those who immediately ruled out foul play to task.

“It’s weird to me that you’ve got so many people in this mainstream journalism space refusing to acknowledge the possibility [of foul play].”

“There comes a certain point where you hear the latest updates on what happened and you just have to think, ‘there’s some kind of foul play, whatever it is’,” says Pool. “It’s weird to me that you’ve got so many people in this mainstream journalism space refusing to acknowledge the possibility [of foul play].”

In his video, the independent journalist points out that figures across the political spectrum are all asking the same questions about Epstein’s mysterious death.

Pool cited Chamberlain’s comparison of the similarities between the Notre Dame fire and Epstein’s alleged suicide. In the minutes following the French cathedral blaze, journalists were quick to rule out the possibility of arson, referring to anyone who suggested it as a “conspiracy theorist.”

“First off, one: suggesting that it might have been arson is not a conspiracy theory definitionally. One person can burn down a building,” says Chamberlain. “Second: when investigators and police investigate a burned down building they do not begin with the assumption that it is accidental.”

“They begin with the assumption that there’s arson and then work backwards to try and prove it was accidental,” he continued. “There’s plenty of good reasons for that.”

“Moreover, the building burning down is probable cause to investigate the scene and determine whether or not there’s been arson – so the idea that you would say under those circumstances as a reporter that people are being irresponsible if they suggest arson as a possibility is just nonsense.”

Chamberlain said that when police are investigating a death in prison that might be suicide, they start with the assumption that it’s murder and investigate it as a homicide until proving otherwise.

Pool and Chamberlain also talk about the media’s condemnation of President Trump for sharing tweets on the subject and other aspects of the circus surrounding Epstein’s mysterious death. You can enjoy the full 30-minute conversation above.

Ian Miles Cheong is the managing editor of Human Events.