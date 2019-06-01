CNN Misleads About Trump’s Meghan Markle Comments

Trump’s comments – given Markle’s historical nastiness about him – were incredibly polite and measured.

Tweet reddit Whatsapp Email Share Share Print

The fake news merchants at CNN struck again Friday after President Trump gave an interview to Britain’s Sun newspaper ahead of his visit to the United Kingdom.

Speaking to the pro-establishment, anti-Trump reporter Tom Newton Dunn, the U.S. President spoke of his some say misplaced adoration of former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, as well as lamenting how the new Duchess of Sussex was impolite about him during the 2016 election campaign.

CNN believed this was another chance to take a dig at Trump, and the Guardian neatly followed suit.

Describing his comments, CNN reported in its headline: “Trump tells The Sun: Meghan Markle is ‘nasty'”.

The chyron on CNN’s television segment on the matter read: “Trump Calls Meghan Markle ‘nasty’ Ahead of UK Trip”.

Except, in context, it’s clear that President Trump didn’t mean to call Markle “nasty”. He meant to call her comments about him “nasty”.

Fake News CNN is at it again, falsely claiming President Trump called Meghan Markle "nasty." Here is what he actually said. Listen for yourself! pic.twitter.com/kLuPXBLMhf — Official Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 1, 2019

Listen to the audio for yourself, or read the comments in full:

THE SUN: She can’t make it because she has maternity leave. Are you sorry not to see her, because she wasn’t so nice about you during the campaign. I don’t know if you saw that?

TRUMP: I didn’t know that, no. I didn’t know that. No, I hope she’s OK. I did not know that, no.

THE SUN: She said she’d move to Canada if you got elected. It turned out she moved to Britain.

TRUMP: There are a lot of people moving here [to the U.S.] So what can I say? No, I didn’t know that she was nasty.

THE SUN: Is it good having an American princess then, Mr. President? Does that help the link?

TRUMP: I think it’s nice. I think it’s nice and I’m sure she will do excellently. She will be very good. She will be very good. I hope she does.

Trump’s comments – given Markle’s historical nastiness about him – were relatively polite and measured. But this didn’t stop the fake news media pouncing on it, ripping the comments out of context, and telling their viewers and readers that the U.S. President had attacked the former Hollywood actress.

The Guardian reported: “Donald Trump has backed Boris Johnson to be the next prime minister, in an interview with the Sun in which he also described Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, as “nasty”.”

Markle has been a subject of division since her first foray into British Royal circles.

Controversies surrounding her father, her politics, her refusal to abide traditions, and her reportedly poor relationship with Her Majesty The Queen continue to plague her public approval in the UK.