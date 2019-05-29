Kassam: New EU Parliament Can Create Havoc Across Europe

Tweet reddit Whatsapp Email Share Share Print

Global Editor-in-Chief of Human Events Raheem Kassam was a guest on Ed Martin’s podcast ‘The Movement,’ where they discussed the EU elections, if the EU swamp will be drained, and what the recent election means for next year’s U.S. presidential election.

Kassam began by talking about his time on Farage’s campaign trail in 2014-2015 compared to the EU elections: “It has only become even more intense. What went from being town halls of 200 people are now town halls of 3,000.”

Martin inquired if the recent election meant we would see the EU swamp being drained, to which the Editor-in-Chief replied, “Short answer to your question is no, the long answer to your question is yes.”

“It’s a massive, massive reset for western civilization’s politics.” – Raheem Kassam

Kassam explained the lack of power the European Parliament holds when it comes to legislation but that sitting in the parliament is still a crucial role in Europe:

“They have the microphone. People don’t listen to what the Commission says or what the council of ministers say in Europe, they listen to what the EU parliament is saying. And if you have a front seat in that parliamentary chamber, you can create all sorts of havoc around Europe from going against the establishment mainstream view of an expansionist, centralized, socialized EU.”

Martin then asked Kassam what he thought the 2020 U.S. presidential election will look like after the recent events in Europe: “I think what this sets up is Trump versus the hard left in 2020. And if he can defeat them next year, like Nigel defeated the establishment and the left in the European parliamentary elections, I think it’s a massive, massive reset for western civilization’s politics.”

