Kassam Tells Fox News: Continuity Cameron Candidate Boris Johnson is a Slippery Eel.

“Boris Johnson is a slippery eel,” Global Editor-in-Chief of Human Events Raheem Kassam told Charles Payne on Fox Business’s Making Money today.

Kassam joined the Fox host on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the EU elections, the UK Conservative Party leadership election, and what the results in Europe can tell us about the 2020 U.S. election.

Kassam explained that amidst May’s resignation the conservative party is England is looking for their candidate for prime minister and “one of the continuity candidates is the favorite in that election, Boris Johnson.”

Johnson – unbeknownst to many – was never a true Brexiteer, indeed writing two letters before the referendum: one backing Leave, and the other backing Remain. He is said to have made his decision on the basis of which side would more likely lead to him becoming Prime Minister, rather than for any philosophical reasons.

Despite belonging to the Conservative Party, Johnson “is not a right-winger by any stretch of the imagination,” Kassam told Payne, adding: “Boris Johnson is a slippery eel.”

The former advisor to Brexit leader Nigel Farage also pointed out the confusion amongst the conservative base in Britain, as the Party has continually lost, yet pushes the same policies and candidates.

In last week’s election the people of Britain voted for a party consisting of candidates from across the political spectrum – the Brexit Party. The party, created by Nigel Farage, is built upon the wish to stick to the original referendum result and have a “WTO Brexit” meaning Britain refuses to do a deal with the European Union and simply trades on World Trade Organization rules, much like the rest of the world.

“Just six weeks ago there was no such thing as the Brexit Party,” Kassam explained, going on to state how it is now the single largest party in the EU Parliament with 29 seats.

Payne and Kassam also discussed how while the populist right was victorious in the elections, so was the populist left, crowding out the political centrists.

“They all come around to despising centralized control in Brussels, despising that the nation-state is no longer sovereign”.

Kassam elaborated: “[it is] no longer left versus right in Europe, but it’s the haves versus the have-nots.”

Kassam said he believes 2020 will see a reflection of the EU elections in the United States, too, with both the leftist populist candidates such as Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as well as the real conservative candidates such as Donald Trump dominating the election.

