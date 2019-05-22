MILK-FAKE: UK Papers Push Farage Fake News 1 Day Before Election

Tweet reddit Whatsapp Email Share Share Print

Britain’s establishment news media went into fake news overdrive just hours before the nation’s election purdah deadline.

The Sun, the Guardian, the Independent, and more of the UK’s anti-Brexit press swung into action when a local paper — Kent Live — erroneously reported Nigel Farage had been trapped on his Brexit bus after a day’s campaigning.

Farage had been in Kent, his home county, for the day, walking the streets taking selfies and talking to locals about the EuroParl elections.

Afterwards, Farage was due to do media from the open top bus, which he did.

At this point, three anti-Brexit observers shouted “No!” and other pithy slogans at the bus, and were wielding three-quarter finished Frappacinos.

Human Events Global Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam confronted the trio and engaged them in a civil conversation which was live streamed on Periscope.

Following the end of the live stream, Farage emerged from the bus to take selfies and sign placards for supporters.

Nevertheless, the establishment media published articles quoting Farage’s bus driver — who didn’t tell media he was “stuck on the bus” but rather never planned to get off — that the Brexit Party leader was “surrounded” by milkshake wielding yobs.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

Farage was surrounded by Brexit supporters and the three people impugned by the media never had any intention of hurling their drinks.

THREAD: 1/ So uh, this never happened. Literal fake news. How do I know? I was there. Here’s what REALLY happened. And tweet this at @tnewtondunn because he’s blocked me… pic.twitter.com/ObA2QnfmkH — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) May 22, 2019

3/ We all knew that because 5 mins before we arrived we were told by organizers “we don’t need to get off, we’re not getting off”. — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) May 22, 2019

5/ There’s a Periscope of the whole thing if you want to see it… https://t.co/CtjqwG4Fnb — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) May 22, 2019

7/ The Sun quotes the bus driver. But the Sun didn’t interview the bus driver. The Sun was simply told Nigel isn’t getting off the bus. He was just there for media and was due to move on shortly after. — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) May 22, 2019

Oh and look!! Just after I left the area, 5 mins before Nigel, he got off the bus and posed for selfies. Why is @tnewtondunn promoting fake news? Seems like a matter for press regulator.https://t.co/aqpqadrDWg — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) May 22, 2019

FINAL TWEET on this: Remember Newton Dunn is the son of Bill Newton Dunn, former Liberal Democrat MEP. — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) May 22, 2019

Buzzfeed, Washington Post, and other mainstream media journalists have retweeted Kassam, pouring skepticism over the Murdoch-run tabloid’s fake news assertions.