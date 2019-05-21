Woke Mafia in Panic as Game of Thrones Slays Queen Social Justice Warrior

Tweet reddit Whatsapp Email Share Share Print

Is this the end of the Social Justice Era?

The thrust heard ‘round the realm! No, I’m not talking about the numerous incestuous relationships on HBO’s Game of Thrones (well actually I am but not about the incest itself). I’m talking about Jon Snow finally gathering all the testosterone he could muster to put an end to Hollywood’s never-ending moral crusade once and for all—by sticking it with the pointy end and letting it drip out all over the floor. Literally, this time.

In an otherwise lackluster series finale that was leaked online weeks in advance, one scene stands out above the rest and is worthy of applause. It’s a true subversion of expectations. Yes, yes, the show rushed it, but I expect the books will do a much better job with the ending—and since this event is so subversive to modern entertainment, it smacks of the pen of series creator George R.R. Martin rather than HBO show hacks David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Instead of allowing Queen Daenerys Targaryen to rule the kingdoms, which has been her singular obsession since episode one aired on April 2011, the Khaleesi’s nephew—and lover—Jon Snow decides he doesn’t want to be in the innocents-slaughtering-regime-business anymore and stabs her in the guts just as she is about to ascend to the Iron Throne she has so long craved. And of course, the woke mafia is in hysterics over the fact their slay queen was herself slain, instead of going on to rule the world like in every other movie and TV show of the past decade.

After all, like Hillary, it was her turn!

It’s been over 24 hours. No more spoiler alerts. Here’s why @AOC and I are officially on #TeamSansa now. pic.twitter.com/WKKHDbFz1M — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 21, 2019

The fact HBO allowed this scene to even exist in 2019 is both shocking and kind of amazing, and on this note, I give them credit.

I can only imagine how it must have gone down with their executives when Martin told them he was going to kill off the main female character instead of respekting wahmen like all good media must do in the Social Justice Era. Never mind the fact that in order to take her throne, Dany slaughtered millions of innocent people who stood between her and power, all in the name of liberation and justice, or whatever.

After all she had good intentions, right? Wrong.

Good intentions don’t matter when you and your family are on the receiving end of the wrath of the dragon queen, no matter where she stands on the Intersectionality Scale of Wokeness. Neoconservatives also measure morality in terms of their own intentions regardless of the body count in the outcome. They just do it without woke points (Just look at US foreign policy in the Middle East for a better idea).

Martin’s Game of Thrones isn’t merely well-written—the story is good because it considers the plight of the common man, the forgotten man in the world of epic fantasy. Daenerys, like Social Justice Warriors in general, doesn’t care about the little people, unless they do as they are told. And who better to tell them? Why, her, of course!

Daenerys’ elitist and narrow view of social morality is all that matters to her and makes her character the perfect stand-in for the terminally woke. Like so many socialists before her, Daenerys became a tyrant the moment she came into power. And yes, that is real socialism.

What makes the Game of Thrones finale remarkable is its complete rejection of social justice in favor of true justice. Jon realizes the moral corruption of Daenerys is absolute, and that with unchecked power, she will corrupt the realm, crushing it under her heel while singing songs of equality and tolerance.

How many more would die? She has become, in effect, the greatest villain.

C.S. Lewis presaged the woke mindset perfectly when in 1949 he wrote: “Of all the tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It may be better to live under robber barons than under the omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber barons cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end, for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.”

Here’s what’s going on—Martin wrote Game of Thrones starting in the 1990s as an anti-fantasy story, in the same sense that Gone with the Wind is an anti-romance story, as he’s outlined many times. Rhett Butler and Scarlett O’Hara shockingly don’t end up together. For Scarlett throughout the story, love is always just out of reach—it’s what makes the story work so well, and so it is no surprise that Martin’s ending would parallel this for Daenerys and her just-out-of-reach throne. (Side note: This is also why SJWs hate Gone With the Wind, because it’s a reminder no one loves them but their cats, and even them, not so much)

For Social Justice Era Hollywood, the only stories you’re allowed to write are ones where women are perfect no matter what they do; all the evil and stupid white male enemies are defeated; and she gets to unquestionably rule the world. Because reasons. I guess Jon Snow thought slay queen was a suggestion instead of just a hashtag. Oops!

Now, not only has HBO enraged the outrage brigade to come crashing down on them like a horde of Woke Walkers battering the castle gates, and George R.R. Martin will likely come under pressure to change the ending of his yet-unpublished final books in the series. I urge him to instead stay the course.

After all, it’s not so often we get an ending out of Hollywood where the moral crusader is the villain, a white cis male comes out on top, and the main character gives up his inheritance to devote the rest of his life to border security.