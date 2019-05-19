Buzzfeed Bashes 14-Yr-Old Trump Fan, Celebrates Kids in Drag.

Since the article on Buzzfeed, the 14-year-old’s channel has gained a further 100,000 subscribers, and is less than 50,000 away from hitting one million.

Tweet reddit Whatsapp Email Share Share Print

Earlier this week, BuzzFeed released their latest hit piece on what they deem to be a ‘far-right’ personality. This time their victim is 14-year-old YouTube star ‘Soph.’

Soph began rising to fame in early 2016 due to a combination of her youth, profanity, and her both humorous and culturally relevant content.

In response to BuzzFeed’s temper tantrum article, YouTube caved and banned Soph from uploading to her channel with over 950,000 subscribers for two weeks. YouTube also removed her video entitled ‘Be Not Afraid‘ that prompted BuzzFeed’s ire. In the video, Soph criticizes Islam, Big Tech, and social justice.

Soph’s content is known for its controversy.

She began rising to fame in early 2016 due to a combination of her youth, profanity, and her both humorous and culturally relevant content. She began her online career in gaming at 9-years-old, under the YouTube channel name LtCorbis. In the last few years her videos have become increasingly political, and she is an outspoken supporter of President Donald J. Trump.

YouTube, however, is not.

The Google-owned video giant uses a ‘three strike’ system for regulating content and creators. If you receive three strikes within the same 90-day period, YouTube will take your channel down for good. Soph currently has two strikes.

Since the article on Buzzfeed, the 14-year-old’s channel has gained a further 100,000 subscribers, and is less than 50,000 away from hitting one million.

The YouTube star appeared on The Alex Jones Show to discuss her ban, the attacks and criticism she receives from the left, and Generation Z’s tendency towards conservatism.

“Generation Z doesn’t like [the left’s] narrative and doesn’t agree with what they’ve been saying as of late, and they don’t like to see that,” Soph told Jones.

“If I was spewing all of their talking points they wouldn’t call me brainwashed…they would say I know everything I’m saying.” – Soph

BuzzFeed’s Joseph Bernstein epitomizes what Soph claims is a major disconnect between previous generations and her own.

A near middle-aged man, Bernstein wrote a nearly 2000-word article bashing a 14-year-old girl and calling for YouTube to censor her.

In her interview with Alex Jones, the YouTube star explained the left’s double standard: “If I were super leftist right now, if I was spewing all of their talking points they wouldn’t call me brainwashed, they wouldn’t call me exploited, and they would say I know everything I’m saying and it’s not just an act of rebellion. They would call me woke and they would be worshipping my feet. It’s a really strange double standard that they have.”

Not only are the adults at BuzzFeed pressuring Big Tech into censoring teenagers because they don’t like their opinions; this is the same outfit that celebrates dressing children in drag who then go on to dance in crop tops for grown men.

A video posted a year ago on the ‘BuzzFeed LGBT’ Facebook page featured a 10-year-old by the drag name Desmond is Amazing. The video entitled ‘This 10-Year-Old Is The Future of Drag’ glorifies how Desmond “danced his way through all of NYC Pride.”

Two years ago a video was posted to the same BuzzFeed page showing “little kids” dressing up as drag queens with the caption saying they’re “killing the game.” One of the young girls BuzzFeed interviewed for their video explained “12-year-old girls can be dressed up like men dressing up like women and parents are now okay with that.”

The left sees nothing wrong with sexualizing kids but feels the need to call on Big Tech to censor a 14-year-olds with the wrong opinions.

Many have expressed concerns over drag leading to or in some cases stemming from the sexualization of kids. Just a few months ago, in December of 2018, Desmond is Amazing “performed” in a gay bar at a promoted event. During this “performance,” in which the boy was wearing a crop top and blonde Gwen Stefani-style wig, adults handed the 11-year-old money.

The censoring of Soph comes after a multitude of recent bans of conservatives from Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The mass banning began May 2nd, with Paul Joseph Watson, Milo Yiannopoulos, Alex Jones, and Laura Loomer being removed from both Facebook and Instagram, along with threats to ban those who post their content.

Four days later, a popular Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez parody account with over 85,000 followers (@AOCPress) was permanently banned from Twitter along with its creator Michael Morrison (@OfficeOfMike). Not too long after, President Trump’s favorite meme maker, Carpe Donktum (@CarpeDonktum), was temporarily suspended from Twitter.

'AOC Press' Parody Killed in Latest Big Tech Election Interference. WHAT IS HAPPENING TO FREE SPEECH? THIS IS CENSORSHIP! https://t.co/eTQREYKw6j — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 7, 2019

The debate over private corporations versus public platforms has sparked the motion, first presented by Human Events publisher Will Chamberlain, that platform access is a civil right. In modern society there is not real difference between the public square and the digital square.

The left is looking to pick conservatives off one by one until we are all unpersonned. Without a voice on social media, we effectively lose our voice in any and all political discourse.

Help in the fight against censorship by becoming a Founding Father of Human Events:

Become a 'Founding Father' of Human Events