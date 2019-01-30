Seeking Market Exposure in Foreign Currency

Foreign Affairs

Investors seeking exposure to foreign currencies may be interested in learning about the Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX).

This exchange-traded fund (ETF) offers broad exposure to investment-grade bonds that are denominated in foreign currencies and hedged against currency fluctuations for U.S. investors. Conservative investors may appreciate that a majority of the fund’s investments are in sovereign bonds with AA ratings or better.

BNDX limits the impact of non-U.S. currency fluctuations on performance through the use of non-deliverable forward contracts. Transparency remains a concern for investors because Vanguard only publishes holdings on a monthly basis. However, the fund still offers a low cost and is the largest, most liquid fund in its segment. A newer fund entrant, iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG), tracks a very similar index.

