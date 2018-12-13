The Third Wave in Real Estate — Will it End Badly?

Health

“Housing prices have been roaring higher at a speed rarely seen in American history.” — Robert Shiller 2018

In Sunday’s New York Times, Yale University professor and Nobel Prize winner Robert Shiller warned us that we are entering another dangerous real estate bubble, the third biggest boom in recent history.

The three biggest real estate bull markets are:

— 1942-1947, average housing prices rose 60%.

— 1997-2006, average housing prices increased 74%.

— 2012-2018, average housing prices moved up 40%.

And it’s possible that housing prices could go higher. As Shiller warns, “We are, once again, experiencing one of the greatest housing booms in United States history.”

Gradually rising interest rates have slowed down the real-estate boom. Housing starts are off, and housing stocks have fallen sharply. This may be the first sign that the housing market is in trouble again.

Is this a bubble that could burst and cause another financial crisis?

The Dangers of Cheap Money

Interestingly, all three of the real estate bubbles were accompanied by long periods of artificially low interest rates. The 1942-47 episode occurred during World War II, when the Treasury and the Federal Reserve kept long-term rates at 1%. After the war, the pent-up demand for housing took off.

In the 1997-2006 episode, the unprecedented real estate bubble was created by a dangerous elixir of easy money by the Federal Reserve (short-term interest rates were 1% in 2004); the government encouraging home ownership by those who couldn’t afford it (subprime and no-documentation loans); and Wall Street’s creative mortgage-backed securities sold to institutions and investors in the United States and around the world.

The inevitable collapse caused a worldwide panic and a financial crisis in 2007-09.

The latest situation is similar to 1997-2006, although not as extreme. Most commercial banks and mortgage companies have learned their lesson and don’t make subprime loans anymore.

But the federal government still encourages extreme leverage in some mortgages . The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) allows qualified home buyers to put down only 3.5%; the FHA is now the largest mortgage insurer in the world with an active insurance portfolio of $1.3 trillion!

Plus, the Fed has maintained extremely low interest rates, as low as 0%, since the financial crisis of 2008-09.

Enter the Austrians

According to the Austrian theory of the business cycle, as espoused by Ludwig von Mises and Friedrich Hayek (see my book, “A Viennese Waltz Down Wall Street: Austrian Economics for Investors” — for details on ordering at a discount, see below), easy-money policies create an artificial inflationary boom in long-term assets (bonds, stocks and real estate) that is not sustainable.

An artificial boom eventually must turn into a bust. It is usually not as bad as it was in 2007-09, but it is a danger.

My strategy is to profit from both the bull and bear markets in the business cycle. We’ve profited handsomely from the bull market on Wall Street but must be cautious and more conservative as we enter 2019.

Know the signs of the times!

Good investing, AEIOU,

Mark Skousen

