Shooting Yourself in the Foot with a Fake Arrow

It is not often you see a politically savvy, likely presidential candidate shoot herself in the proverbial foot. Yet that’s exactly what Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) did this week, and you might say she did so with a fake Indian arrow.

Sen. Warren, who is widely seen as one of the front-runners for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president, has long said she is of Native American descent. In fact, Warren has proudly touted that claim on many occasions, including via family lore about her Cherokee ancestry.

She has told the tale of some Indian bigotry against her mother for her Cherokee blood. Warren has said that her father’s parents did not want him to marry someone (her mother) who was part Cherokee.

In her professional life, Sen. Warren has embraced the lore of her heritage by changing her listed ethnicity from white to Native American while teaching at the University of Pennsylvania Law School from 1987 to 1995. Warren was listed as Native American at Harvard University Law School, where she has taught since 1995. In fact, Harvard Law School even described Warren as the “first woman of color” on its faculty.

So, what’s wrong with being proud of your heritage and embracing your ancestry?

Nothing, as long as that ancestry is, in fact, true. But in the case of Sen. Warren, the Native American and Cherokee Indian narrative appears to be as fictitious as a James Fenimore Cooper novel.

Now, why do I think this narrative is likely fiction? Because the truth can be found in Sen. Warren’s own DNA.

