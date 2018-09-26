Profit from Rising Interest Rates with Floating-Rate Debt

ETF Talk

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) exist in even the most unlikely areas of finance, and floating-rate securities are no exception.

The largest ETF in this sector is the iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT), which has more than $10 billion in assets under management and offers access to 700 floating-rate securities of investment-grade companies. Floating-rate securities are simply debt instruments that have a variable rate.

As such, they usually are tied to some kind of benchmark, such as the three-month London Inter-bank Offered Rate (LIBOR). These debt instruments gained some degree of notoriety during the “ Taper Tantrum ” of 2013, in which bond yields drastically increased after investors overreacted to the Federal Reserve tapering off quantitative easing. Floating-rate investments were perceived as a way to get around the short-term spike in yields.

In environments where interest rates are expected to rise, such as now, floating-rate securities tend to be more popular than fixed-income securities. Bond yields react inversely to interest rates, so market prices for fixed-income investments will drop when interest rates rise. Meanwhile, floating-rate investments, with no set price, are less affected. Also, many floating-rate investments offer price floors and ceilings that allow investors to know exactly how much a security will pay, making it a feasible income stream in times of rising and falling interest rates.

However, floating-rate investments tend to yield less as investors trade an enhanced income stream for greater safety, meaning reduced credit risk and volatility. That being said, FLOT’s 30-day SEC yield is 2.5%, which is still significantly above the yields of a good many ETFs.

