ETF Talk

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is a fund that tracks an index of companies involved in the production and distribution of commodities and commodity-related products.

HAP tracks companies in the following six sectors: Agriculture, Alternatives (Water & Alternative Energy), Base and Industrial Metals, Energy, Forest Products and Precious Metals. Within each sector, HAP weights companies by their market caps and the fund takes sizable positions in the oil and gas industry, as well as the metals and mining space, while still offering decent overall exposure.

For a sector breakdown, HAP is 34% invested in basic materials, 25% in oil and gas, 21% in consumer goods and 13% in industrials. HAP is considered by many analysts to be a good guard against inflation, thanks to the nature of commodities and the fund’s capabilities to often generate better returns than fixed-income investments.

HAP has an expense ratio of 0.50% and pays an annual dividend, with a dividend yield of 2.04%. The last dividend of $0.75 was paid was in December 2017.

After rising 25% in 2016 and 17% in 2017, HAP started 2018 off on a strong note but experienced a sharp pullback in February before recovering and holding steady at around the $37 level. Year to date, HAP has returned down 0.32%. HAP has returned 10.34% over the last 12-month period.

Click here to read the rest of the article, “Gain Diversified Exposure to Commodities with This Fund.“