ETF Talk

The Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF) provides an alternate take on U.S. technology firms.

PTF is unique because it selects and weights stocks by price momentum with a goal of outperforming the broad market. More specifically, PTF tracks the Nasdaq U.S. Benchmark Index that is composed of at least 30 common stocks of companies in the technology sector.

These stocks are selected based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors. Securities evaluated with the greatest capital appreciation potential are selected.

However, sometimes the fund’s focus on capturing pricing momentum can cause its holdings exposure to become skewed, with major sector bets and sizable allocations outside the traditional tech field.

Click here to read the rest of the article, “A Momentum Play on the Technology Sector.“