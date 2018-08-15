Eyes on the Prize-Fighters

The media wanted last August’s “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville to be the next “Bridge to Selma,” an iconic civil rights moment honored by the entire country every year. All week, there were excited announcements of the coming anniversary this past Sunday.

Assured of fawning media coverage, thousands of leftists descended on Charlottesville and Washington, D.C., to march against nonexistent “Nazis.” But we haven’t heard so much about the anniversary since then.

Last year, President Trump blamed “both sides” for the bedlam at the rally to defend Confederate statues — sending the media into a moral panic. Naturally, Trump also denounced white supremacy, for anyone who missed it the first million times he did so. But the part of his remarks that sent a shock wave through the media was this:

“You had a group on one side, and you had a group on the other, and they came at each other with clubs — and it was vicious and it was horrible. And it was a horrible thing to watch. … Yes, I think there’s blame on both sides. You look at both sides — I think there’s blame on both sides. And I have no doubt about it, and you don’t have any doubt about it either.”

BOTH SIDES? But “Antifa” is pure as the driven snow! They are anti-fascist! To blame “both sides” was to endorse fascism.

As Mitt Romney tweeted: “No, not the same. One side is racist, bigoted, Nazi. The other opposes racism and bigotry. Morally different universes.”

Liddle Marco tweeted: “Very important for the nation to hear @potus describe events in #Charlottesville for what they are, a terror attack by #whitesupremacists.”

These tweets were sent about eight months after Antifa member and then-Drexel University professor George Ciccariello-Maher tweeted, “All I want for Christmas is white genocide,” and just four months after Antifa member Eric Clanton was going around Berkeley in a hoodie and face mask cracking a massive U-shaped bike lock on the heads of Trump supporters. He was a professor, too.

But according to the media, the entire Democratic Party and two-thirds of the Republican Party, only one side was to blame for the chaos and violence in Charlottesville last year.