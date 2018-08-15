Introducing the Way of the Renaissance Man

Money

According to Dictionary.com, a “Renaissance Man” is 1) A cultured man of the Renaissance who was knowledgeable, educated, or proficient in a wide range of fields. Or, definition No. 2) A present-day man who has acquired profound knowledge or proficiency in more than one field.

It is definition No. 2 that I aspire to achieve as a man, and every day I try to learn something new, integrate a new concept, or do something that will challenge my skills and push me toward a better understanding of life. It is because of my affinity for such a worldview, and because I love sharing that worldview with others, that I have created a passion project that I am proud to introduce to you today.

This new project is a podcast and website I call WayoftheRenaissanceMan.com.

The Way the Renaissance Man podcast and website is all about ideas, personal empowerment and celebrating the rational life. The goal of this project is to help each other discover the tools needed to better focus our minds, integrate our thoughts with actions and live the lives we really want.

To assist us on our journey, I’ll be eliciting the help of all sorts of interesting individuals. These are Renaissance Men in their own right, men (and women) who have a great perspective on life, or who have achieved high levels of success in their respective fields.

In some episodes, I will introduce you to people who have an inspiring story of struggle and conquest that can renew your sense of mankind’s goodness. In other episodes, I will just have casual conversations with interesting and entertaining people who are fascinating, humorous and able to help us learn valuable life lessons.

In my first episode, I am proud to present you with my interview of a man who has spearheaded the low-tax movement in America for some three decades, Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform (ATR).

Grover founded this powerful organization dedicated to helping us all keep more of our money in 1985, at the request of President Ronald Reagan. ATR works to limit the size and cost of government and opposes higher taxes at the federal, state and local levels. The low-tax advocacy group also supports tax reform that moves towards taxing consumed income one time, and at one rate.

Grover is also a “notorious” figure in Washington, especially if you are a politician who wants to spend taxpayer money (and don’t they all!). His “Taxpayer Protection Pledge,” which asks all candidates for federal and state office to commit themselves in writing to the American people to oppose all net tax increases, has helped keep the otherwise free-spending members of the House and Senate under at least some semblance of restraint.

In this discussion, we talk about the goal of ATR, and how he’s been able to hold politicians accountable at every level of government. Perhaps more importantly, we talk about accountability as being one of the bedrock principles of Grover’s work, and why accountability is a fundamental concept in the life of a Renaissance Man.

Interestingly, you’ll also learn all about Grover’s other pursuits, which are largely unrelated to his work, including his experiences, of all things, as a stand-up comedian. Plus, you’ll also get a glimpse into a typical day in the life of Grover Norquist.

In just a few of the future episodes of the Way of the Renaissance Man podcast, I’ll be sharing with you interviews with individuals such as:

A West Point graduate who also is a precious metals dealer

A former Marine Corps F-18 fighter pilot who also has presidential aspirations

One of the top investment experts in the country who also is a real-life Samurai

An Anarcho-Capitalist who also is a cryptocurrency expert

An author and psychologist who also is an expert on the “virtue of happiness”

A former FBI special agent who also is an author and counter-terrorism expert

A fellow financial podcaster who also is one of the funniest guys I’ve ever met

A guitar god and world-famous music educator who also happens to be my best friend

A true Afghanistan war hero whose story will leave you inspired, in tears… and back in love with your fellow humans.

As you can see, in the months ahead I will be introducing you to a whole lot of interesting people who can help us look at life from a variety of different angles, and from a renewed and enlightened perspective. And when you think about it, isn’t that what we all should do if we want to be the best humans we can be?

I am extremely proud of what my outstanding team and I have started at the Way of the Renaissance Man, and I hope you come and join us on our journey.

Together, we can help each other become true Renaissance Men.

Upcoming Appearance

I am scheduled to moderate a fiery debate between Mark Skousen and Mike Turner on “Buy and Hold vs. Market Timing,” Aug. 23-25, at the San Francisco MoneyShow. I also will be doing two presentations, one titled, “How to Invest Like a Renaissance Man” and one titled, “7 ETFs to ‘Trump’ the Market.” I hope to see you there!

My Favorite Wealth Quote

“Wealth is the product of man’s capacity to think.”

— Ayn Rand

When it comes to wisdom, you can’t get much better than writer/philosopher Ayn Rand. Here, the novelist boils down the essence of wealth creation to just a few words: “… man’s capacity to think.” Remember this whenever you hear the all-too-common class warfare and “hate-the-rich” bromides from those who think that real wealth is something other than the byproduct of intense effort.

In the name of the best within us,

Jim Woods