Seeking Dividend Income from Overseas in Turbulent Times

ETF Talk

This week’s featured fund, the O’Shares FTSE Russell International Quality Dividend ETF (ONTL), reaches out to international companies in pursuit of dividend income.

ONTL is a multi-factored fund designed to reflect the performance of publicly listed, large-capitalization and mid-capitalization, dividend paying issuers outside of the United States that exhibit high quality, low volatility and high dividend yields. The fund caps its constituent weights to 5% with quarterly rebalances in order to maintain diversification. For this exposure, ONTL charges an expense ratio of 0.48%, which is in line with the segment average.

ONTL’s portfolio exhibits a bias towards European countries, due to the outstanding dividend stability that many European companies are known for. As of June 30, 2018, ONTL is 17.58% invested in the United Kingdom, 12.86% in Switzerland, 10.98% in France, 10.74% in Japan and 8.10% in Australia.

Year to date, ONTL is down 3.75%. This is correlated to the widespread poor performance of many international stock markets, which have come under pressure from slowed growth and political unrest. For example, The FTSE 100, which is an index that measures the 100 companies listed on the London Stock Exchange with the highest market capitalization, fell by 0.4% for the year. The Swiss Market Index (20 of the largest Swiss blue-chip stocks) is down 4.5% for the year and Japan’s market is down 3.7% year to date. These are some of the countries to which ONTL has the highest degree of exposure.

