Seeking out Small-Cap Dividend Payers

This week’s featured fund, the O’Shares FTSE Russell Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM), tracks the FTSE USA Small Cap ex Real Estate 2Qual/Vol/Yield 3% Capped Factor Index.

OUSM reweights the index to reflect the performance of publicly listed small-capitalization, dividend-paying issuers in the United States based on three factors: high quality, low volatility and high dividend yield. The quality and low volatility factors are designed to reduce exposure to equities that pay high dividends but experience large price declines, as may occur with some dividend investing strategies.

Kevin O’Leary, chairman of O’Shares ETF Investments, is predicting that the U.S. small cap space presents a tremendous opportunity.

